Former Clippers guard sniffs suspicion over Ty Lue being unfazed about Kawhi Leonard's return before playoffs 

With the playoffs fast approaching, LA Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard remains sidelined due to a nagging knee injury. Clippers coach Ty Lue recently expressed a lack of concern about the possibility of the two-time NBA champion missing the start of the playoffs. However, former Clipper Lou Williams is skeptical about his optimism.

Leonard has been ruled out for Friday's home matchup against the Utah Jazz, marking his seventh consecutive absence due to right knee inflammation. The contest designates LA's second-last game of the season, with its season finale coming against the Houston Rockets at home on Sunday.

Given the six-time All-Star's extensive injury history, including to his right knee, worry is mounting among fans. Leonard appeared in only two playoff games last year before suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee, later undergoing offseason surgery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nonetheless, when asked if there was "any concern Kawhi Leonard’s absence could bleed into the playoffs," Lue shut the notion down.

“No, not as of right now," Lue said.

Expand Tweet

On FanDuel's "Run It Back" show, Williams and Co. analyzed Lue's comments. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner was asked if his former coach's nonchalant demeanor should be believed.

According to Williams, the only way Lue shouldn't be concerned is if he has inside information about Leonard.

"He knows something that I don't know. No concern? Maybe he has a timeline that we don't have and he knows when Kawhi will be back, or the severity of the injury and what Kawhi is going through, and that's the reason that he's saying that," Williams said.

"But, if this is something serious and Kawhi's not in the lineup come playoff time, it should be a concern. It should be something that he's worried about."

Expand Tweet

LA insider Tomer Azarly reported last week that Leonard underwent a precautionary MRI. The 32-year-old's MRI results reportedly "did not show anything that would cause the Clippers significant concern."

However, until Leonard retakes the court, fan anxiety will likely continue growing.

Also Read: Luka Doncic vs Kawhi Leonard NBA playoffs stats, records and more explored

Lou Williams says Kawhi Leonard reclaimed the title of Clippers' best player this season

The Clippers (51-29) have gone 7-5 over 12 games without Kawhi Leonard, including a 4-2 record during his recent absence streak. They've been kept afloat by the strong play of star wing Paul George.

Nevertheless, according to Lou Williams, Leonard has retaken the title of LA's top player over the course of the season. So, the team needs him back to make noise in the playoffs.

"Kawhi Leonard has been the best player coming out of that starting lineup," Williams said. "Originally, I said it was Paul George, [but] as the season went on, Kawhi began to separate himself as the go-to guy on this Clippers basketball team."

Through 68 games, Leonard is averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.1 3-pointers per game on 52.5% shooting.

Leonard's elite two-way production has been reminiscent of his top years with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. However, it remains to be seen if he can get healthy and perform at the same level for a full playoff run.

Also Read: "I've already started": Ty Lue breaks silence on facing red-hot Dallas Mavericks in 1st round