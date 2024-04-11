Luka Doncic vs Kawhi Leonard NBA playoffs stats, records and more explored

Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard, if healthy, will share top billing in the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round playoff showdown with the LA Clippers. Dallas drubbed the Miami Heat 111-92 on Wednesday to seal the much-anticipated battle between the two recent rivals. “Luka Legend,” after failing to lead the Mavericks to the playoffs last season, will be looking to make a deep run this time.

Leonard’s health is unquestionably the biggest issue looming over the Clippers. “The Claw” was in street clothes for the sixth straight game when Los Angeles lost at home 124-108 to the Phoenix Suns. LA will be at a significant disadvantage if their most important two-way player is unable to play or compromised.

Looking closer at Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard’s playoff numbers

Luka Doncic has been to the playoffs thrice in his career. The farthest that he’s carried the Dallas Mavericks was to the Western Conference Finals in 2022. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors showed them that there are still levels that the Mavs have to reach to challenge for the championship. Dallas was almost swept, losing 4-1 to the eventual champs during that year.

Still, “Luka Legend” has already built a postseason resume that others could only dream of. Here are his numbers in 28 games past the regular season:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% MPG Playoff record Luka Doncic 32.5 9.3 7.9 1.5 0.5 47.3 36.6 69.2 37.4 12-16

Doncic was only 21 when he led the NBA playoffs in scoring with a staggering 35.7 points per game. The following year, he duplicated the feat, again topping everyone in scoring in the postseason with 31.7 PPG. Now 25 years old, he is on his way to winning the regular season scoring and belt and likely pacing the same in the postseason.

Luka Doncic has terrorized defenders not only with his scoring. His ability to make the right play and dish out dimes no other player will arguably try makes him such a tough cover. Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers know very well what he can do to dictate a game.

Meanwhile, Leonard may not be the scoring machine that the Slovenian maestro is, but he is nonetheless lethal. Here are his postseason numbers:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Playoff record Kawhi Leonard 21.4 7.8 2.9 1.8 0.7 51.2 40.2 88.2 35.5 87-50

Last year, the LA Clippers looked ready to upset the Phoenix Suns even without Paul George. Vintage Leonard showed up and reminded everyone how devastating he is still on either side of the court. Only another knee injury forced him out of the playoffs. Phoenix was only too happy not to face him.

Kawhi Leonard’s importance may be even bigger on defense, particularly since the Clippers will be taking on Luka Doncic’s Mavericks. Paul George is a capable defender but time and again, opponents would say “The Claw” remains LA’s toughest player to score against.

Luka Doncic vs Kawhi Leonard head-to-head playoff stats

Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard have faced each other 13 times in the playoffs, with the former losing eight of them to the latter. During that stretch, they exchange haymakers, something basketball fans can’t wait to see happen again in 2024.

Doncic’s playoff stats against Leonard:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Head-to-head record Luka Doncic 33.5 9.5 8.8 1.2 0.5 4.8 49.4 39.2 60.0 5-8

Leonard’s playoff stats against Doncic:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Head-to-head record Kawhi Leonard 32.5 8.9 4.8 2.3 0.8 2.4 57.6% 36.5 87.5 8-5

Los Angeles needs a healthy Leonard against Doncic's in-form Mavericks

If both teams are fully healthy, the LA Clippers might hold a slight edge. Without Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have to hold the edge. “The Claw” is a two-time NBA Finals MVP who has consistently shown that he plays best when the lights are brightest.

If he’s unavailable or compromised, Doncic’s rebooted supporting cast could finally help the Slovenian earn his first playoff series win against Leonard.