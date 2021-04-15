Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks, who have lost their last two games, take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Currently seventh in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks will look for a change in fortunes to rekindle their playoff hopes. They missed the services of Kristaps Porzingis in their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, as a 32-point performance from Luka Doncic wasn't enough to get them across the line.

The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, have multiple injury concerns but have won their last two games. The Grizzlies have difficult fixtures in the coming weeks and will need the likes of Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant to step up. They are currently eighth in the Western Conference after making a 27-25 start to their campaign.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Update

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have lost two games on the trot.

Luka Doncic has been in dominant form for the Dallas Mavericks this season. He has averaged more than 53% from the 3-point zone in his last few appearances, despite the Dallas Mavericks struggling for numbers in consecutive losses.

Kristaps Porzingis was missed during their last match but is expected to return against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Dallas Mavericks have only one injury concern - Tyrell Terry - who is expected to be out for at least a month. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. are likely to continue their impressive form off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to return from his knee injury by the end of the month, while Justise Winslow and De’Anthony Melton are out of the Mavericks game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks could have multiple changes for this game. Luka Doncic should start alongside Josh Richardson as the guard pairing.

Kristaps Porzingis’ return means Maxi Kleber could return to his usual power forward position. Tim Hardaway Jr. will look to continue his exploits off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have both of their top stars fit and firing.

Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas produced emphatic double-doubles against the Chicago Bulls in the Memphis Grizzlies’ last match. The latter had figures of 26 points and 14 rebounds and has been in glorious form in recent games.

Brandon Clarke has been a standout player off the bench. But the Grizzlies will start as the underdogs against the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Kyle Anderson | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.