Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

A blockbuster Western Conference showdown is on the cards as the Dallas Mavericks lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic and company will aim for a season sweep of their opponents having bested them twice already in the 2020-21 campaign.

After their takedown of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks have now won 10 of their past 12 games while also earning four straight victories ahead of Tuesday's contest.

With four games remaining in the regular season, coach Rick Carlisle's side is fifth in their conference thanks to a 40-28 record.

Guarding Luka Doncic is no easy task and KD knows it. pic.twitter.com/wUYyuGtLRh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a spot for the play-in tournament after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Monday. As things stand, the Grizzlies are ninth in the West with a 35-33 record.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will continue to be without the services of Kristaps Porzingis against the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, the 7-foot-3 Latvian is expected to make his comeback in their next matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Good news Mavs Nation, Kristaps Porzingis' return is getting real close 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LyU4ix4OVD — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) May 10, 2021

Another frontline player, Maxi Kleber (Achilles), has been listed as questionable to participate in Tuesday's contest. Tyrell Terry remains out as there is no update on his status.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have two players on the injury report.

Shooting guard Grayson Allen is dealing with an abdominal strain and is considered to be on week-to-week status. The Grizzlies will provide an update on his injury by the end of this week.

Sean McDermott missed their previous game against the Pelicans due to a foot-related injury. The rookie could miss game action once again as the team has not updated his status.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will probably field the same starting five they deployed in their rout of the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic will come in at his usual spot at point, with Josh Richardson joining him as the team's shooting guard.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who has been on fire from the field in recent games, could once again hit the floor as their small forward. The Dallas Mavericks frontline unit will feature Dorian Finney-Smith at power forward and Willie Cauley-Stein at center.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are also expected to send out the same starting five they used against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially qualified for the NBA postseason. — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) May 11, 2021

Rising star Ja Morant could join Dillon Brooks in the backcourt. Kyle Anderson and Jaren Jackson Jr. will most likely reprise their roles on the wing as the two forwards against the Dallas Mavericks.

Coming in at the center spot will be none other than Jonas Valanciunas.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Willie Cauley-Stein

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas