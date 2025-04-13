Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

Two Western Conference squads headed for the play-in tournament will clash on Sunday as the Dallas Mavericks travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their final game of the regular season.
The stakes couldn’t be higher for both teams. The Grizzlies are locked into the 7 vs. 8 play-in matchup, holding the No. 8 spot with a 47-34 record, though there’s still a shot for them to climb to No. 7.
The Mavericks, meanwhile, are fighting for homecourt advantage in the 9 vs. 10 game against the Sacramento Kings.
Here’s a preview of the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies game, scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis.
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Mavericks (+125) vs Grizzlies (-150)
Spread: Mavericks +2.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Mavericks o228.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies u228.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies preview
This game has major implications for the play-in picture. Dallas can move up to the No. 9 seed and secure homecourt against Sacramento — but they need a win and a Kings loss to the Suns for that to happen. Any other result locks them into No. 10.
Memphis, meanwhile, has four different scenarios that could elevate them to No. 7 and drop Minnesota to No. 8 — but all of them depend on winning against the Mavericks tonight. Luckily for them, Dallas is resting most of its key players.
The Mavericks come into this one without several regulars: Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Kyrie Irving (knee surgery), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist surgery), Klay Thompson (foot sprain) and P.J. Washington (ankle sprain) are all out.
Dereck Lively II is doubtful with a right ankle stress fracture, and Caleb Martin is questionable due to a right hip strain.
The Grizzlies are also heavily depleted.
Out for Memphis are Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL sprain), Zyon Pullin (recovering from patellar tendon surgery) and Jaylen Wells (wrist fracture, facial cuts and under concussion protocol).
Eight more Grizzlies are listed as doubtful: Santi Aldama (ankle soreness), Desmond Bane (adductor soreness), Zach Edey (ankle soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. (lower back), Luke Kennard (knee soreness), Ja Morant (shoulder soreness) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (lower back tightness).
With both teams down to short rotations, this game could come down to the battle of the benches — but the implications are anything but minor..
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups
Mavericks
G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Brandon Williams | F - Max Christie | F - Naji Marshall | C - Kai Jones
Grizzlies
G - Yuki Kawamura | G - Vince Williams Jr. | F - John Konchar | F - GG Jackson | C - Jay Huff
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies betting props
- Naji Marshall O/U 16.5 points – Take the over.
- Spencer Dinwiddie O/U 12.5 points – Take the over.
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction
With both rosters heavily depleted, this one’s hard to call. But we’re predicting the Mavericks’ supporting cast to pull off a tight upset.
Our prediction: Mavericks win by 7.
