Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

Two Western Conference squads headed for the play-in tournament will clash on Sunday as the Dallas Mavericks travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their final game of the regular season.

Ad

The stakes couldn’t be higher for both teams. The Grizzlies are locked into the 7 vs. 8 play-in matchup, holding the No. 8 spot with a 47-34 record, though there’s still a shot for them to climb to No. 7.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, are fighting for homecourt advantage in the 9 vs. 10 game against the Sacramento Kings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here’s a preview of the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies game, scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Mavericks (+125) vs Grizzlies (-150)

Spread: Mavericks +2.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mavericks o228.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies u228.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

This game has major implications for the play-in picture. Dallas can move up to the No. 9 seed and secure homecourt against Sacramento — but they need a win and a Kings loss to the Suns for that to happen. Any other result locks them into No. 10.

Ad

Memphis, meanwhile, has four different scenarios that could elevate them to No. 7 and drop Minnesota to No. 8 — but all of them depend on winning against the Mavericks tonight. Luckily for them, Dallas is resting most of its key players.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mavericks come into this one without several regulars: Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Kyrie Irving (knee surgery), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist surgery), Klay Thompson (foot sprain) and P.J. Washington (ankle sprain) are all out.

Dereck Lively II is doubtful with a right ankle stress fracture, and Caleb Martin is questionable due to a right hip strain.

The Grizzlies are also heavily depleted.

Out for Memphis are Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL sprain), Zyon Pullin (recovering from patellar tendon surgery) and Jaylen Wells (wrist fracture, facial cuts and under concussion protocol).

Ad

Eight more Grizzlies are listed as doubtful: Santi Aldama (ankle soreness), Desmond Bane (adductor soreness), Zach Edey (ankle soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. (lower back), Luke Kennard (knee soreness), Ja Morant (shoulder soreness) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (lower back tightness).

With both teams down to short rotations, this game could come down to the battle of the benches — but the implications are anything but minor..

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Ad

Mavericks

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Brandon Williams | F - Max Christie | F - Naji Marshall | C - Kai Jones

Grizzlies

G - Yuki Kawamura | G - Vince Williams Jr. | F - John Konchar | F - GG Jackson | C - Jay Huff

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies betting props

Naji Marshall O/U 16.5 points – Take the over.

Spencer Dinwiddie O/U 12.5 points – Take the over.

Ad

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

With both rosters heavily depleted, this one’s hard to call. But we’re predicting the Mavericks’ supporting cast to pull off a tight upset.

Our prediction: Mavericks win by 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.