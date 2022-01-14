Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - January 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the in-form Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum Arena on Friday. The teams have met twice so far this season and share one win in each of those encounters.

The Mavericks come into the game after suffering a blowout 108-85 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Luka Doncic was their top scorer, with 21 points on 34.8% shooting from the field.

The loss broke the Mavs' six-game winning streak. They will go into the game on Friday with hopes of getting back to winning ways and making a push to enter the top four seed in the West.

However, the Grizzlies are on fire at the moment. The young team recorded their eleventh consecutive win (116-108) against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

However, the Grizzlies are at a slight disadvantage. Their game against the Mavs comes less than a day after their win against the Wolves. Fatigue may kick in, but looking at the form the team are in, it looks like the Grizzlies will settle for nothing less than a victory.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, January 14, 11:00 PM ET [Saturday, January 15, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: FedEx Forum Arena, Memphis, TN

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks have not had a great start, but as the season has progressed, the team seems to have found their way. After 41 games, the Mavs are placed fifth in the West with a 22-19 record.

Luka Doncic has had a few niggles, which has kept him in and out of the squad. This has affected the team significantly, as Doncic is one of the primary stars of the team.

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs Jalen gets what he wants. Jalen gets what he wants. https://t.co/iCEek8AgKO

As the games have gone by, the Mavs have utilized the depth of their roster. Players like Jalen Brunson, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith have played their roles to perfection. These are talented individuals and will be vital for the Mavs as they continue their pursuit of reaching the playoffs.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has not yet lived up to expectations of him so far this season. Injuries have been a worrying factor for him, but the young sensation seems to have found his groove after putting in some good performances in recent games.

This encounter against the Grizzlies is going to be very important for the Mavs. Doncic will have to play a big role if the Mavs want to have any chance of winning the game. Considering that the team is playing without Porzingis, Doncic will have to have a big night scoring and also put in efforts on the defensive end if they are to stop Ja Morant and team.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic, G - Jalen Brunson, F - Dorian Finney - Smith, F - Maxi Kleber, C - Dwight Powell

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies have grabbed the attention of all NBA fans after their recent performances. They have been solid since the start of 2022 and are yet to lose a game this year. Ja Morant has been putting up brilliant numbers and since his return the team has been playing with a lot of confidence.

After having secured wins against some of the best teams in the league, the young Grizzlies team will fancy their chances against Dallas. However, they cannot lose their guard in this game, as Luka Doncic is not a player that can be taken lightly. Although the Slovenian has not put up any big performances yet, the Grizzlies need to be careful, as he is capable of turning things around if given the chance to do so.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has played like a true hooper this season. He faced a lot of criticism from the Grizzlies fans on his return . However, he turned all of that around and put in some big performances to lead the Grizzlies to spectacular victories. Morant is in the running to be a starter for the All-Star team this season. He will be hoping to once again prove his abilities in this game against the Mavs and lead the team to their twelfth consecutive win.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Desmond Bane, F - Ziaire Williams, F - Kyle Anderson, C - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently looking like the best team in the NBA. They have defeated all the top teams in the league and are on their way to making the playoffs.

This game against the Mavericks is going to be an interesting one. Two of the most talented youngsters in the league - Ja Morant and Luka Doncic - will be going head to head. However, considering the form of both teams, the Grizzlies look like the team that will most likely come out with a win in this encounter.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Grizzlies game?

All games will be made available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Mavericks and the Grizzlies will nationally be telecast on ESPN and locally on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southeast.

