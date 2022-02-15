Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Miami Heat on Tuesday for the second time this season. The two teams clashed earlier in the season. The game resulted in Miami taking home the win. Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo all scored 20+ points against Dallas on November 2 to defeat them by a 15-point margin.

The Mavericks saw Luka Doncic score 33 points, while Jalen Brunson scored 25 points but their performance wasn't enough to help them win the game. The Mavericks currently stand fifth in the Western Conference with a 33-24 record. They have displayed a tendency to defend the basket with their lives, which reflects in their ability to limit their opponents from scoring.

They have allowed their opponents to score only 103.1 points on average, the second-lowest in the league. Moreover, the Mavericks have a defensive rating of 107.1 which is ranked fifth in the entire league. Offensively, however, they still need to improve. While Luka Doncic remains a prolific scorer, Dallas, as a whole, is ranked 19th in the league in offense.

The Heat, on the other hand, are formidable on both sides of the court. Their strength lies in their functioning as a unit. Each piece in Eric Spoelstra's Miami is replacable despite being important. The head coach knows how to win games regardless of injuries and illnesses. Miami is currently ranked seventh in the league in offense and sixth in defense.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Mavericks will head to Florida with three players added to the team's official injury report. Tim Hardaway, who has remained active for the last nine games, will join Marquese Chriss on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Trey Burke is marked as questionable for Tuesday.

Player Name Status Reason Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot Surgery Marquese Chriss Out Right Knee Soreness Trey Burke Questionable Left shoulder sprain

Miami Heat Injury Report

Miami may have to play the upcoming game without their top two scorers. While Butler, who is currently averaging 21.7 points per game, is marked questionable, Tyler Herro is marked as out.

Herro and Butler comprise Miami's main offensive force. If Butler is deemed unfit to play against Dallas, the Heat will face a substantial disadvantage on the offensive end.

Player Name Status Reason Jimmy Butler Questionable Right shoulder sprain Markieff Morris Out Return to competition reconditioning Victor Oladipo Out Right knee injury recovery Tyler Herro Out Right knee soreness Caleb Martin Questionable Left Achilles soreness

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks will start with Luka Doncic playing alongside Jalen Brunson in the backcourt. With Porzingis traded to the Washington Wizards, Brunson is now the second-best scorer in Dallas. Meanwhile, Dwight Powell will start in the frontcourt alongside Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock.

Miami Heat

Miami will start Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson in the backcourt. Robinson is the best three-point shooter on the Heat squad and will be crucial in helping his team look for a win on Tuesday. Bam Adebayo, Miami's star defender, will join PJ Tucker and Max Strus in the frontcourt.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Dwight Powell.

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard – Duncan Robinson| Small Forward – Max Strus | Power Forward – PJ Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo.

