Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Dallas Mavericks in their final game of the preseason at the Fiserv Forum on October 15th.

The reigning NBA champions look set to enter this season and win it all again. With a few important moves made to their lineup, the Milwaukee Bucks retained their primary core and solidified the rotational pieces around them.

Coming off a loss against the Utah Jazz, the Bucks are 1-3 in the preseason thus far. They will hope to walk away with a win prior to their season-opener against the Brooklyn Nets when they face the Mavericks in this preseason game.

The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as one of the strongest teams in the 2021-22 NBA preseason. Coming off a 68-point win against the Charlotte Hornets, the Mavericks seemed to be in full flow and even allowed their starters to sit out the fourth quarter of the game.

The matchup will also be the Mavericks' last preseason game prior to their season-opener against the Atlanta Hawks. With a 4-0 record so far, the Mavs will look to end the preseason on a high note with a perfect record.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Ahead of their final preseason game on October 15th, the Dallas Mavericks seem to have a pretty healthy roster with the exception of a few injured players. Tyrell Terry and Reggie Bullock are out for the game due to personal reasons.

Noteworthy exclusions for the side will include Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. These players make up the core of the starting rotation for the side.

The trio have been excluded from this match for the purpose of resting ahead of their season opener against the Atlanta Hawks on October 21st.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan Per the Mavs' media game notes for tomorrow night vs. Bucks:Luka, KP and THJ will all sit out the preseason finale for rest.Reggie Bullock and Tyrell Terry remain away from the team for personal reasons.Probable starters: Brunson, Green, DFS, Kleber, Powell Per the Mavs' media game notes for tomorrow night vs. Bucks:Luka, KP and THJ will all sit out the preseason finale for rest.Reggie Bullock and Tyrell Terry remain away from the team for personal reasons.Probable starters: Brunson, Green, DFS, Kleber, Powell

Player Name: Status: Reason: Reggie Bullock Out Personal Tyrell Terry Out Personal Luka Doncic Out Rest Kristaps Porzingis Out Rest Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Rest

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Ahead of their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Milwaukee Bucks will be missing a few key players in their regular rotation due to injury.

Donte DiVincenzo suffered a major injury last season and continues to be sidelined from participating with the team. Bobby Portis and Semi Ojelye are also expected to miss the game against the Mavericks

Rodney Hood is listed as day-to-day at the moment. His availability for the game will be disclosed on game day itself.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Donte DiVincenzo Out Foot Bobby Portis Out Hamstring Semi Ojelye Out Calf Rodney Hood Probable Foot

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

With the Dallas Mavericks looking to rest some of their primary starting pieces, we can expect some key rotational players to step into the starting spot.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have been key aspects of the Mavericks' success in their preseason campaign. The development of their partnership will be a deciding factor for the Mavs in the 2021-22 regular-season as well.

With Doncic absent for this matchup, the Mavericks may look to start with Jalen Brunson in his stead. They will also have some support in their guard rotation with the availability of Trey Burke and Frank Ntikilina.

Additionally, with Porzingis out, Maxi Kleber will have a bigger role to play in this matchup. We may also see important minutes from Willie Cauley-Stein and Moses Brown.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have the majority of their starting roster at full strength. With their core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday available, the starting rotation for the side hasn't been affected much.

Although the injury sustained by Bobby Portis does create some issues in the big man spot off the bench, the Milwaukee Bucks may look to fill in his absence with Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo will continue to play an active role for the side off the bench. Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton may look to share a lot of minutes in the rotation at the shooting guard position.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5's:

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Jalen Brunson | Shooting Guard - Sterling Brown | Small Forward - Josh Green | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Dwight Powell.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.

