Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - December 14th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to overcome their playoff disappointments from last season, in which they were beaten by the LA Clippers and Miami Heat, respectively. The two heavyweights will meet again in an NBA preseason clash for the second game in three days, after the Mavericks came out on top on Saturday, 112-102.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Preseason

Date & Time: Monday, December 14th, 8 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

In the first game, the Dallas Mavericks were able to win despite a strong performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. To win a second time, they will need Luka Doncic to take over the game, which he is certainly capable of.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

25 points in 25 mins.



The back-to-back MVP at work:

The 2020-21 NBA season will be a make or break one for the Milwaukee Bucks, as it might be reigning MVP Antetokounmpo's last season with them. The Bucks had a strong off-season, in which they acquired two-way guard Jrue Holiday, who will form a star trio with Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The Milwaukee Bucks will have a strong lineup entering the season, which will be tested against an offensively strong Dallas Mavericks outfit in this preseason game.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Three

Antetokounmpo has won back-to-back MVPs, and needless to say, he will be the key player for the Milwaukee Bucks in this highly anticipated game. The Greek Freak has the ability to be a menace on both ends of the basketball court, and the Bucks will be counting on him to win comfortably against the Mavericks.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Felt good to get back on the floor 🤙 #MFFL

The Dallas Mavericks turned out to be a surprise package in the 2019-20 season, and Rick Carlisle's squad wants to continue the good work in the upcoming campaign. With one of the most potent offensives in the league, the Dallas Mavericks will rely on the European youngster Doncic to get the job done against the Bucks.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

After winning Rookie of the Year in his debut season for Dallas Mavericks, Doncic elevated his game to MVP level last year. The expectation from the Slovenian would to be to go for the kill and win the award in the 2020-21 season. The talented youngster will be the team's trump card against the Bucks, as they will hope to stage another upset against the Eastern Conference giants.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell

Mavericks vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have a considerably stronger roster than the Dallas Mavericks, who will be missing Kristaps Porzingis, who is out with an injury. The Bucks will be expected to win by a huge margin, but they will have to be wary of the Mavericks, who possess the tools to stage an upset like they did on Saturday.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs Bucks

Fans can catch the telecast of this game on AT&T Now. Locally, the game can be watched on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Wisconsin. You can also watch on NBA league pass.

