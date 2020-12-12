NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers move to the front of the queue to land James Harden

James Harden has kept the Houston Rockets fans guessing about his future this offseason. After days of absence, Harden recently reported to the Houston Rockets training camp. NBA trade rumors have linked the 2018 MVP with a move to the Philadelphia 76ers, and let's take a look at the latest update on that front.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers is James Harden's preferred destination

According to trustworthy NBA insider Marc Stein, the Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as the most probable candidates to acquire Houston Rockets star James Harden this offseason.

As per recent NBA trade rumors, the prolific shooting guard had added the Philadelphia 76ers to the list of his preferred destinations, and it seems like a move to the Eastern Conference heavyweights might pan out.

The Rockets insist (for now) they will not trade Harden. The Sixers insist (for now) they will not trade Ben Simmons



But sources say the familiarity between the front offices can ultimately defuse any lingering tension from Daryl Morey's departure from Houston to Philadelphia — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 11, 2020

Other potential suitors include championship contenders like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Miami Heat. The Houston Rockets recently parted ways with Russell Westbrook in an NBA trade, which saw John Wall join them, and James Harden could be next on the list of departures.

James Harden has dominated the headlines lately, mostly because of his delayed arrival at the Houston Rockets' training camp. He has also been involved in many NBA trade rumors and it appears that the saga could finally come to an end.

A reunion with Daryl Morey in Philadelphia is looking extremely likely as the NBA preseason kicks off today.

PJ Tucker posts a story on Instagram with him and James Harden at a workout/practice. pic.twitter.com/FRQGou6eys — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 11, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies waive Mario Hezonja

As per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies have decided to waive European forward Mario Hezonja from their roster. Multiple teams are said to be interested in the former New York Knicks star, who could start receiving offers as soon as the training camp ends.

A 5th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Hezonja has had a journeyman-like career in the league until now. He was drafted by the Orlando Magic and stayed there for three years. He then proceeded to play for the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, spending a year each with both the franchises.

The Memphis Grizzlies are waiving forward Mario Hezonja, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Multiple teams are expected to express interest after training camp ends. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2020

