Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Preview and Predictions - 1st March 2020

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Sunday, 1 March 2020 (3:30 PM ET)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Last Game Results

Dallas Mavericks (36-24): 126-118 loss to the Miami Heat (28 February)

Minnesota Timberwolves (17-41): 125-136 loss to the Orlando Magic (28 February)

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will be hoping for a bit of luck as they split their last four games. They lost to the Miami Heat in the last game, reducing their gap with the eights seed Memphis Grizzlies, and dropping down to 36-24 for the season.

Seth Curry led the team in the defeat with 37 points on the night. He was supported by Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic, who poured in 24 and 23 points, respectively.

The Mavs have started working well lately but need to focus on being consistent.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

Luka did not play the way he would have liked in the last game and will be willing to bounce back. For the season, Luka is averaging 28.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. He is the main man for the Mavs, and his form will be a crucial factor in the later stages of the tournament.

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineup

Luka Doncic, Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the worst-performing teams right now with a record of 17-41 for the season and sitting at the 14th place in the West.

The Wolves have now lost five out of their last six games, which includes a loss to the Orlando Magic in the last game. Against Magic, D'Angelo Russell led the team with 28 points and seven assists. He was supported by Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley, who added 18 and 17 points, respectively.

The Wolves will be hoping for showers of luck against the Mavericks tonight.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

D'Angelo Russell is the only player to watch out for in the Timberwolves' squad with Towns out due to injury. In the six games with them, Russell is averaging 25 points, 7.8 assists, and 1.3 steals a game. He has the potential to turn the tables around with a masterclass of a performance tonight.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Predicted Lineup

Josh Okogie, Juancho Hernangomez, Naz Reid, Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russell

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Timberwolves have not been able to produce much this season, and a lot can't be expected of them even in this game.

The two teams previously met this week on Monday, and Dallas came out victorious. The same result can be expected tonight.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Timberwolves?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports- North. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.