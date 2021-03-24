Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and match preview - March 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA action continues with the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Target Center on Thursday to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Dallas Mavericks are steadily climbing the Western Conference standings, as they have racked up wins this month. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have done a tremendous job of leading the team.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to endure the frustration that comes with rebuilding the team.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 24th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 25th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves surprised a lot of people in the league when they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, the Phoenix Suns and blew away the New Orleans Pelicans by 30 points, all in the same week.

However, wins have been too far and between for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, as they have the fewest victories of any team in the league this campaign. They hold the worst record in the league - 10-33 - and their fortunes are unlikely to improve with a few isolated victories.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to build around Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell. Veteran guard Ricky Rubio has been good for the team in the few games he has played.

But a rare silver lining for the Minnesota Timberwolves has been their rookie Anthony Edwards. He has exploded since debuting in the league and is on course to winning the Rookie of the Year award.

In other news, Malik Beasley is facing a 12-game suspension ever since his guilty verdict.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has been having an incredible rookie campaign. He is the reason why many people are watching Minnesota Timberwolves games, as the young athlete loves to put on a show with his ferocious dunks and versatile scoring ability.

Edwards is averaging 19 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists a night, along with 1.1 steals per game since he has become a starter. The Rookie of the Year award contender has already had 15 20+ point games, including a career-high 42 points in his team's win over the Phoenix Suns.

Anthony Edwards dropped a career-high 42 PTS

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Nowell | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are trying their best to grab a decent playoff seed in their Conference. They are currently eighth in the standings, with the Golden State Warriors right behind them with the same number of wins.

Luka Doncic and co. were dealing with a lot of injuries earlier in the season but seem to have found their rhythm and consistency now.

The Dallas Mavericks have to capitalise on the slumps and unfortunate injuries plaguing other teams. They face a relatively easy schedule going forward, as their next seven games are against teams with a below .500 record on the season.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are the key player for the Dallas Mavericks, combining for nearly 50 points per outing. If they continue their good performances in the remainder of the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks will fancy their chances of getting a good seeding in the postseason.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

The Slovenian phenomenon Luka Doncic is one of the best guards in the league.

At the age of 21, he is already 11th on the All-time triple-doubles list with 34 and has already tallied 11 this season.

He is in spectacular form this season, averaging 29 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists a game.

Luka Doncic in 30 Minutes tonight:



37 PTS

7 REB

4 AST

68 FG%

88 3P% (8 3PM)



Dominant.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are the overwhelming favorites to win this game. The Minnesota Timberwolves are inevitably out of playoff contention and could be more interested in rebuilding their roster. If their already abysmal season gets from bad to worse, they could get a high draft pick in the upcoming draft.

In their previous meeting this season, Doncic and Porzingis combined for 53 points to hold off the Minnesota Timberwolves despite Malik Beasley exploding for 30 points. Rookie Anthony Edwards had a good game that night, posting 22 points, two rebounds and four assists to go with two blocks and as many steals.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Timberwolves game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will have local coverage on FOX Sports North and FOX Sports Southwest. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.