Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to stay on top of the West when they play hosts to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Both teams are coming off victories and want to build some momentum. The Timberwolves defeated the OKC Thunder (107-101) and the Mavs beat the Orlando Magic (131-129), respectively.

Minnesota and Dallas have faced each other three times this season. The Timberwolves have won two of these three contests. Another victory tonight will let them win the season series. If Dallas wins, though, they will tie the season series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center in Minneapolis at 8:00 pm ET. NBA League Pass will broadcast the game for international fans. Local fans can watch the game on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Dallas.

Moneyline: Mavs (+136) vs Timberwolves (-162)

Spread: Mavs (+3.5) vs Timberwolves (-3.5)

Total (Over/Under): Mavs (Over 228.5 -110) vs Timberwolves (Under 228.5 -110)

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview

The Timberwolves got back to the top spot in the West on Monday. Even though they are struggling lately, they have maintained the best record in the Conference.

Still, they face tough competition, as the Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder and LA Clippers are within a two-game reach. Minnesota has a 3-3 record over the last six games.

The Mavericks have won two of their last three games and are in search of consistency. They are two games away from the fifth place in the West and want to stay on track after snapping a four-game losing skid recently.

They will face a tough challenge on Wednesday, as both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be out with injuries.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups

If Mike Conley is unavailable to play, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will start for the Timberwolves. Conley is questionable with a left hamstring injury (soreness).

With Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II out, Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Grant Williams and Maxi Kleber will start for the Mavs.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Anthony Edwards' over 28.5 points props is a safe option, as Edwards has averages of 28 points vs the Mavs this season. The All-Star guard is averaging 25.9 points this season and posted 27 points on 10/20 shooting in the victory over the Thunder.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

With both its megastars out, it will be very difficult for Dallas to stay competitive against Minnesota. Even if Conley is out eventually, the Timberwolves have the upper hand heading to this game and should be able to defeat the Mavs and win the season series.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!