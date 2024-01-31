Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024 

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be their season's fourth and final matchup, with the Wolves leading 2-1 and is part of the NBA's 10-game schedule for today.

The game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports SW-Dal for home and away coverage. It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

The Mavericks (26-21) are seventh in the West, coming off their win at home, 131-129 against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Luka Doncic notched a double-double with 45 points and 15 assists with nine rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Wolves (33-14) are first in the West, beating the OKC Thunder on the road 107-101 on Monday. Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns combined for 48 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Spread: Mavericks (+14.5) vs. Wolves (-14)

Moneyline: Mavericks (+750) vs. Wolves (-1111)

Total(O/U): Mavericks (O 224) vs. Wolves (U 224.5)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Mavericks split their last two games and have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games. They have a 12-9 record on the road and have gone 2-3 in their previous five road games. The Mavericks boast a ninth-ranked offensive rating of 118.5 with a net +0.3 rating and 118.2 defensive rating.

The Wolves have won seven of their previous 10 games and are 17-4 at home. They boast the best defensive rating with 109.4, including a sixth-ranked net rating of +5.6 and second in three-point shooting with 39.1, culminating in a 115.0 offensive rating.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups

For the Mavericks, Jaden Hardy will start at PG, Tim Hardaway Jr. at SG, Josh Green at SF, Grant Williams at PF and Maxi Kleber at center.

For the Wolves, Mike Conley will start at PG, Anthony Edwards at SG, Jaden McDaniels at SF, Karl-Anthony Towns at PF and Rudy Gobert at center.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Anthony Edwards has averaged 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 46.3% shooting and 38.9% from the three-point line. His point prop is set at over/under 28.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 22.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 24.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark. His rebound prop is set at over/under 8.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves predictions

The Minnesota Timberwolves are heavily favored to secure a win at their home court, as indicated by betting lines and sportsbooks. They have a 14-point spread advantage and are listed at -1111 on the moneyline.

The Mavericks are reportedly without their two stars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, which puts them at a significant disadvantage for the contest.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!