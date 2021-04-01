Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - April 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks will lock horns with the New York Knicks in an out-of-conference NBA showdown at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The fixture is the first meeting of the season between the two sides. The Mavericks are on a modest two-game winning streak heading into this matchup and occupy 7th place in the West with a 25-21 record. Meanwhile, the Knicks are back to .500 on the season after dropping their last two games.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, April 2nd, 2021 7:30 PM ET. (Saturday 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have a 14-11 record in road games and have gone 6-4 in their last ten matchups. They are scoring 112.2 points per game while holding opposing teams to 110.9 points per contest.

While their defense has a lot of room for improvement, the Mavericks hold the 10th-best offensive rating in the league.

Advertisement

💫 36 PTS

💫 11-15 FGM

💫 7 3PM@luka7doncic had the stepback stuck on automatic tonight. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/M6zqqIXluK — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2021

Luka Doncic is leading the Dallas Mavericks team in most categories in an MVP caliber season. Kristaps Porzingis has also elevated his game lately and is helping Doncic carry the load on both ends of the floor.

Head coach Rick Carlisle is getting good minutes out of Jalen Brunson, who is shooting 54.3% from the field while averaging 11.8 points in their last ten outings.

The Dallas Mavericks are among the favorites to secure a playoff berth in the West but will need to grab wins on a consistent basis in the rest of the campaign.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

Advertisement

Luka Doncic continues to dazzle this season. The Slovenian is coming off a big performance against the Boston Celtics. In a 113-108 victory for the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic registered a team-high 36 points while also dishing out five assists and collecting eight rebounds in 35 minutes on the floor. He was automatic from the three-point line, going 7 of 11 from the distance for a brilliant 63.6% accuracy.

The 22-year-old should be an MVP award frontrunner for his mind-blowing performances this season. In 41 appearances for the Dallas Mavericks, he is averaging 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 8.1 rebounds on an efficient 48.8% shooting display from the field.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Center – Kristaps Porzingis.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are arguably the most improved team this season, thanks to the leadership of coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks have a 14-9 record at home and have earned the 4th best defensive rating in the league this season. Julius Randle is having a career year and has been the driving force behind the team's success.

The New York Knicks have missed Derrick Rose in the line-up and will hope to get the veteran back on the floor for Friday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Julius Randle had his 14th game this season with 20 pts, 10 rebs & 5 ast. Only Bob McAdoo (17 such games in 1977-78) had more in a season in Knicks history. pic.twitter.com/wY8B4vIMCq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 1, 2021

Advertisement

RJ Barrett and Alec Burks have served as the second and third scoring options on most nights. The duo will have their hands full in the backcourt as they attempt to contain a red-hot Luka Doncic in the upcoming fixture.

The New York Knicks have all the pieces to stay ahead of the competition and would ideally look to avoid the Play-In tournament, with the season about to reach its conclusion soon.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks

Julius Randle has been leading in all categories for the New York Knicks this season. Beyond the statistics, he has proven his mettle as a fierce competitor who does not shy away from taking the big shot. He has displayed his clutch skills in the Knicks' recent stretch of games and will look to use his offensive gifts against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

The 2021 All-Star has appeared in 47 games for the New York Knicks this season. He is averaging an impressive 23.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 47% shooting from the field. He also has a respectable 41.9% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel.

Mavericks vs Knicks Match Prediction

Advertisement

The matchup will see a top-tier offensive team in the Dallas Mavericks face an elite defensive unit in the New York Knicks. Both sides are playoff hopefuls and will be hungry to add another win to their record.

The Dallas Mavericks have a slight edge entering this contest as they have winning momentum behind them. Luka Doncic could bring home the win for his side if he continues his good shooting form on Friday.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have dropped two straight games and will be determined not to fall behind .500 on the season. The Knicks will require a monster performance from Julius Randle to win this fixture.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Knicks

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks will be telecast on the MSG Network and Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas). Fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.