Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - March 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form Dallas Mavericks hit the road to take on the OKC Thunder for the second time this season. Both the Mavs and the Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs in their most recent game.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, March 11th, 9 PM ET (Friday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are the only team that will be playing back-to-back games on the first two matchdays after the All-Star break. But they started their second-half of the season with a resounding win against the San Antonio Spurs to take their unbeaten streak to four games. Their defense shined through in particular as the Mavs allowed just 45 second-half points. They're finally rid of injury troubles and will be looking to play a more physical brand of basketball from now on.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis showcased the way forward for the Dallas Mavericks last night against the Spurs. Doncic willingly looked to create more chances for Porzingis who made it his mission to dominate the paint. If the European duo can recreate this chemistry against the OKC Thunder, it could become a one-sided affair.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic did not play the previous game against OKC Thunder but his presence will allow Dallas Mavericks to score more than the 87 points they managed in that matchup. Doncic has just become unguardable off the dribble and could really hurt OKC given their lack of physicality under the rim. He's averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game so far this season.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Maxi Kleber, C Kristaps Porzingis

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder probably played their worst offense against the Dallas Mavericks in the previous outing. They have the worst offensive rating in the league but have a top-10 defense. That's not surprising given that the Thunder have several young players on the roster who bring the energy each day.

OKC Thunder will start the second half of the season with a few injuries. Hamidou Diallo has been ruled out for Thursday's game while George Hill is unlikely to be active until next week. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ty Jerome will continue to have more ball-handling duty as a result. Darius Bazley has had an inconsistent season so far and will be hoping to make better in-game decisions from here on.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only true scoring threat the OKC Thunder boast of and gets double or triple-teamed on most nights as a result. Despite this, he's averaging 23.2 points on 62.7% true shooting to go along with his 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. His previous outing against the Dallas Mavericks is a blip on an otherwise impeccable season. He managed just 15 points on 33% shooting that time and will obviously be aiming to do much better on Thursday.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Theo Maledon, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Mavericks vs Thunder Match Prediction

Even though the Dallas Mavericks are playing for a second straight night, they're increasingly looking like the team to beat. They obviously have more talent on paper than the OKC Thunder and should have enough energy to match their scrappiness after the All-Star break. The Mavs beat the Thunder without Luka Doncic the last time around and with him back in the lineup, they're the favorites to win this game as well.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Thunder?

Local coverage of the matchup will be available on FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

