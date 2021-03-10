New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - March 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks for the first of the two games between these sides scheduled for this month. The two Eastern Conference sides have already met once earlier this season with the Knicks emerging victorious on that occasion.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, March 11th, 8 PM ET (Friday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have defied expectations to occupy the fifth seed in the East halfway through the season but the path ahead will only get tougher. They have the fifth-toughest schedule in the second half and they start proceedings with a four-game road trip. Three of these four games are against contenders in Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Julius Randle dropped a 44-piece tonight 😨



Knicks get the W pic.twitter.com/LNjKxYM3Qo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2021

Additional recruitments are imminent but the New York Knicks will rely on their two main forwards in RJ Barrett and Julius Randle to keep them competitive. Center Mitchell Robinson won't be playing on Thursday but is likely to return soon. Meanwhile, rookie Immanuel Quickley will be hoping to build on his impeccable season so far. He's averaging 12.2 points per game but can needs to work on efficiency from the field.

Advertisement

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julus Randle bumps into a defender

There are very few bigs who can post up, absorb bumps and still create looks for perimeter players. Julius Randle managed this in the previous outing against the Milwaukee Bucks as he recorded 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Randle has done a bit of everything on the offensive end but the New York Knicks will be expecting him to elevate his defense as well in the coming days.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G Reggie Bullock, F RJ Barrett, F Julius Randle, C Nerlens Noel

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks sacrificed their depth at the start of the season to acquire Jrue Holiday and faced the consequences when he was sidelined with COVID. They went on a five-game skid in the middle of February but bounced back immediately by picking up five consecutive wins. The Milwaukee Bucks have the 12th toughest remaining schedule and will head out on the road after hosting the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Advertisement

Remember the thriller in Memphis?



Let's count down the Top Five Plays of the Week!!



Presented by @BMOHarrisBank: pic.twitter.com/gb0PMPShbk — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 9, 2021

The main reason behind the Milwaukee Bucks' recent upheaval was inconsistent offense. The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton picked up their game collectively to sort that out. The latter is arguably having the best year of his career with averages of 20.6 points, 5.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Pat Connaughton has also amped up his production recently, managing 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds on nearly 43% shooting from downtown in the last seven games.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Fresh off winning the All-Star Game MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to business as usual. The Greek Freak was on a roll prior to the break, averaging 33 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the last seven games for the Milwaukee Bucks. He had a team-best 27 points in the previous matchup against the New York Knicks and will be looking to keep Randle quiet this time around.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Knicks vs Bucks Match Prediction

Advertisement

In the modern NBA, exceptional offense generally trumps exceptional defense. That's the case we have with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the New York Knicks. The Bucks are the better rebounding and shooting team. The Knicks hold the defensive edge but Mike Budenholzer's men aren't much behind on that end either. Expect Giannis and co. to hold the edge in this matchup.

Where to watch Knicks vs Bucks?

Local coverage of this game will be available on MSG Network and FOX Sports Wisconsin. You can also live stream the via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: 3 needs New York Knicks must address ahead of NBA trade deadline