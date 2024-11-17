Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Preview | Nov. 17, 2024

A rematch of last season’s Western Conference semifinals will unfold in Sunday’s Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game. Both teams have seen notable roster changes since then, with the Mavericks adding Klay Thompson and the Thunder acquiring Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.

While the Mavericks triumphed in last year’s playoff matchup and advanced to the finals — ultimately losing to the Boston Celtics — they’ve had a rocky start this season. November has brought them just three wins against five losses, including a four-game losing streak that they snapped on Saturday with a victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have started strong despite facing injuries in their frontcourt. Following each of their two losses so far, they’ve bounced back impressively and are riding a three-game winning streak heading into tonight's contest.

Here are the details for the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game, set for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Mavericks (+190) vs Thunder (-230)

Spread: Mavericks +5.5 (-105) vs Thunder -5.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Mavericks o228.5 (-110) vs Thunder u228.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder preview

The Dallas Mavericks have had a slower-than-expected start this season, including a rough four-game losing streak last week against Western Conference rivals. They broke the skid with a win over the Spurs on Saturday.

Over their past five games, the Mavericks rank in the bottom 10 in defensive rating. However, their offense continues to shine, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving each averaging over 25 points per game. Klay Thompson has also contributed 14.8 ppg while shooting 37.4% from deep.

The OKC Thunder, despite facing numerous injuries, have managed to perform well. In their last loss to the Golden State Warriors, rookie big man Chet Holmgren suffered an injury that will sideline him for about two months. Despite that setback, the Thunder nearly pulled off a 30-point comeback in that game.

Since then, they’ve strung together three straight wins. During this stretch, the Thunder posted the league’s third-best net rating (13.7). Across the season, they hold the league’s best net rating (12.7), fueled by a top-ranked defensive rating (100.8).

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

The Thunder are forced to play small ball due to injuries to Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren. Alex Caruso is also out. For the Mavericks, Dante Exum remains sidelined. Luka Doncic played in Saturday’s game against the Spurs after being listed as questionable, so it’s worth monitoring his availability for tonight’s matchup.

Mavericks

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Luka Doncic | F - Klay Thompson | F - Maxi Kleber | C - Dereck Lively II

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Isaiah Joe | F - Lu Dort | C - Jalen Williams

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder

betting props

Kyrie Irving Over 21.5 Points (-105, BetMGM): Expect Irving to exceed this mark and take on more offensive responsibilities tonight.

Expect Irving to exceed this mark and take on more offensive responsibilities tonight. Cason Wallace Over 6.5 Points (-133, BetMGM): With Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren out, Wallace could benefit from extended playing time.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Mavericks’ role players played a key part in their playoff win against the Thunder last season, and they’ve since added Klay Thompson, a player known for excelling against OKC. Additionally, Dallas has the advantage of a healthier frontcourt.

However, the Thunder have consistently outperformed opponents in their wins despite playing small ball and struggling on the boards. Their perimeter defense and aggressive play in the passing lanes could be enough to counter the Mavericks' offensive firepower.

Expect a Thunder win tonight.

