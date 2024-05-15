Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Top 10 player props available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5 (May 15)

The OKC Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday for Game 5 of their second-round series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The series is tied 2-2 and a win on Wednesday could prove to be pivotal.

The Thunder are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and he has looked every bit the All-Star that he is. He had a great Game 4 with 34 points and eight rebounds. OKC outscored Dallas 35-27 in the final quarter to get a 100-96 win.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have struggled so far in the series. Doncic shot just 6 of 20 on Monday for 18 points. Kyrie went 4-of-11 shooting for nine points. The Dallas Mavericks need their backcourt duo to step up if they are to win this series and proceed to the Western Conference finals.

With a pivotal Game 5 coming up, here’s a look at 10 props available for Game 5 of Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder’s second-round series.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Top 10 Game 5 player props

#10 P.J. Washington under 15.5 points (-104, via Caesars Sportsbook)

This is a good prop to bet against as P.J. Washington averages 21.8 points in the series. He is shooting an efficient 49.3% and should have over 15.5 points on Wednesday.

#9 Luka Doncic over 27.5 points (-122, via DraftKings)

This is a bit of a risky bet as the Slovenian guard averages just 22.0 points in the series. However, he is expected to bounce back, and with Game 5 being so crucial for the outcome of the series, expect him to score over 27.5 points.

#8 Josh Giddey over 1.5 assists (-139, via Caesars Sportsbook)

Of all the OKC Thunder starters, Josh Giddey is the one who has struggled the most this series. He averages just 6.0 points and 1.3 assists. He did, however, have two assists on Monday and is projected to have more than 1.5 assists on Wednesday as well.

Seeing as he averaged 3.3 assists in the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans, he could definitely have more than 1.5 assists in Game 5.

#7 Kyrie Irving under 5.5 assists (+120, via DraftKings)

While Kyrie Irving has struggled to score in the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder series (15.0 points per game), he averages 7.5 assists in four games so far. This is a safe prop to bet against.

#6 Jalen Williams over 1.5 steals (+118, via FanDuel)

Jalen Williams had four steals in Monday’s win. While he isn’t expected to reach that mark Wednesday as well, he could, however, have more than 1.5 steals. He averages 1.5 steals in eight career playoff games so far.

#5 Luka Doncic over 46.5 total points, rebounds and assists (-104, via FanDuel)

Luka Doncic hasn’t been the best version of himself so far in the series. He averages 22.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists in four games. That adds up to 38.6 in terms of total points, rebounds and assists.

If you bet for the Dallas Mavericks guard to score over 27.5 points, you might as well bet on this prop as his total in this category should automatically go up with betting scoring numbers.

#4 Kyrie Irving over 20.5 points (-125, via DraftKings)

Kyrie Irving averages just 15.0 points in the series. With a crucial Game 5 on the road, expect the former champion to come up clutch and drop over 20.5 points.

#3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander under 31.5 points (+100, via DraftKings)

This is another prop to bet against. SGA averages 31.8 points per game in the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder series and there is no reason to expect him to slow down, especially at home.

#2 Josh Giddey over 0.5 turnovers (-250, via BetMGM)

Josh Giddey averaged 2.1 turnovers in the 2023-24 regular season. He averages 1.4 turnovers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs for the OKC Thunder.

#1 Chet Holmgren over 2.5 blocks (-169, Caesars Sportsbook)

If there’s anything that Chet Holmgren is great at, it’s protecting the rim. He leads the league in blocks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs with an average of 3.0 blocks. He averaged 4.0 blocks in the past two games. Expect the Rookie of the Year runner-up to have more than 2.5 blocks for the OKC Thunder on Wednesday.

