Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic: Match Preview and Predictions - 21st February 2020

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks travel to Orlando to take on the Magic

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Friday, 21st February 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Last Game Result

Dallas Mavericks (33-22): 130-111 win over the Sacramento Kings (12th February)

Orlando Magic (24-31): 116-112 OT win over the Detroit Pistons (12th February)

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks struggled in the buildup to the All-Star break, losing five of their last 10 games to drop to seventh in the Western Conference standings. However, a playoff spot is all but secured, and Rick Carlisle's side still has the chance to secure a top-four seed. While Dallas' offense was inconsistent in the weeks leading up to All-Star Weekend, they still rank third in points per game (116.4) and have been particularly strong on the road this season (18-8).

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is in the race to be named MVP

Luka Doncic returned from injury for Dallas' final game ahead of All-Star Weekend, and the 20-year-old will lead the charge for the remainder of the season. Averaging 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game - Doncic will once again be a huge threat in Orlando.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup:

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson

Orlando Magic Preview

Following a sequence of just one win in seven games, the Orlando Magic picked up wins over the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons ahead of the All-Star break. At 24-31, the Magic remain in the driving seat to secure the final playoff spot in the East, although they have plenty of room for improvement.

While Orlando boasts one of the best defenses in the NBA, they are averaging just 103.9 points per contest - which is the second-lowest figure in the league. Additionally, Steve Clifford has yet to perfect his rotation, and the Magic will be expecting more from Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross.

Key Player - Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon is key to Orlando's hopes

Aaron Gordon received plenty of attention for his efforts in Chicago, and the 24-year-old recorded 51 points in his final two games ahead of the All-Star break. Following a largely underwhelming season, the Magic will be hopeful that Gordon can carry his momentum into the final two months of the campaign.

Magic Predicted Lineup:

Aaron Gordon, Wes Iwundu, Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier, Markelle Fultz

Mavericks vs Magic Match Prediction

The Magic have been solid at home this season (15-13), although they are coming up against one of the NBA's best road teams, and a big night from Luka Doncic should secure a win for the Mavs.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs Magic?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Southwest - Dallas from 7:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.