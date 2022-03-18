Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Dallas Mavericks at Wells Fargo Center on March 18th.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 113-111 turnaround win against the Brooklyn Nets. With their third consecutive win, the Mavericks improved to 43-26 on the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a 118-114 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Splitting their last few outings evenly, the 76ers find themselves at 42-26 on the season.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Reggie Bullock attempts a three-pointer for Dallas.

The Mavericks will have a few names to mention in their injury report ahead of their upcoming away fixture.

Dallas will see Reggie Bullock out of the rotation for this game. With his reason for being absent listed as personal, Bullock has been out since March 12th.

The Mavs will also have Theo Pinson out of the rotation for this game. Pinson is expected to be out indefinitely with a finger injury.

Dallas will also see players such as Marquese Chriss out with a foot injury. He has been out since early-Feb. Long-term injuries will also see Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined indefinitely.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Reggie Bullock Out Personal Marquese Chriss Out Knee Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Foot Theo Pinson Out Finger

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid looks on at a 76ers game

Philadelphia will have only two names to mention in their injury report.

Jaden Springer will continue to be out of the rotation with a knee injury. However, due to Springer's minimal influence on roster construction, Philadelphia will not be largely affected by his absence.

The major injury news involves Joel Embiid being listed as questionable with back soreness. Embiid took a hard fall in the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Although he played in the previous game against the Cavaliers, he has been listed as questionable for Friday night's game.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jaden Springer Out Knee Joel Embiid Questionable Back

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 43-26 +121 Over 222 (-110) 3 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers 42-26 -146 Under 222 (-110) 3 (-110)

The 76ers are being favored over the Mavericks in this matchup. Although the difference isn't glaring, the 76ers homecourt advantage does play a role in determining their chances in this game.

However, the Mavericks find themselves on a hot-streak as they head into this game. With the additional consideration made for Embiid's potential absence, Dallas could pose a significant threat to the home team.

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are on a three-game road winning streak. The Mavericks are ranked 9th in the league in defensive rating (112.9) in March. Luka Doncic is averaging 31.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in his last 10 games.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 5-3 record at this point in March. Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable for the game with back soreness. The 76ers have an offensive rating of 114.6 in the month of March.

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have been in tremendous form in their recent stretch of games. Following some moves at the trade deadline, Dallas has settled into a comfortable rhythm with a formidable starting rotation.

Dallas technically runs with a three-guard starting rotation. Consisting of Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas have some size available at their disposal in the backcourt which gives them some flexibility overall.

The frontcourt continues to feature Dorian Finney-Smith at power forward and Dwight Powell at center.

Coming off the bench, the Mavericks will see Maxi Kleber and Josh Green play a significant role. Recent additions such as Davis Bertans could also offer some scoring off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have settled into a consistent starting lineup with James Harden's addition. Although Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable, there is a good chance that he may play on Friday.

With that in mind, Philadelphia's lineup remains unchanged. With James Harden and Tyrese Maxey making up the backcourt, the frontcourt trio consists of Matisse Thybulle at small forward, Tobias Harris at power forward and Joel Embiid at center.

Their bench rotation will continue to see Danny Green and Georges Niang play a major role for the side.

Although the overall bench contribution from the 76ers has been underwhelming, the side will rely on DeAndre Jordan and Shake Milton to play some important minutes to fill in for the Philadelphia superstar duo.

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5’s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Spencer Dinwiddie | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell

Philadelphia 76ers

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

