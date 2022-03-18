Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will look to continue their winning streak on the road as they head to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 17th.

The Dallas Mavericks are on a roll as they notched their third straight win on the road. Beating the Brooklyn Nets 113-111 in dramatic fashion, the Mavericks are one of the most exciting teams in the league as they improve to 43-26 on the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are also coming off a win. Notching a 118-114 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers have been inconsistent in their last few outings as they occupy the third spot in the East.

Friday's matchup will be the final meeting between the two teams this season. With Dallas owning a 1-0 lead, the Mavs stand a chance to sweep the Sixers on their home turf.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, March 17th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, March 18th, 2022; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks celebrate their dramatic win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed a rather impressive surge in the month of March. Behind some tremendous performances by Luka Doncic, the Mavericks found themselves on a three-game winning streak on the road.

Their latest win against the Brooklyn Nets saw a dramatic finish. In what started out as a tough defensive assignment containing Kevin Durant, the Mavericks made a late-game run to bring them within punching distance.

After a potential dagger from Durant, the Mavs answered with their own killer blow as Spencer Dinwiddie hit a three-pointer from the right wing with the clock winding down. Having made the basket against his former team, Dinwiddie has continued to prove his worth as an asset for the Mavericks organization.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Spencer Dinwiddie at the death against his old team, back-to-back game-winners. Spencer Dinwiddie at the death against his old team, back-to-back game-winners. https://t.co/IkrFbNioqs

Although the side will be without a few key players for this upcoming game, Dallas has rounded out into form quite well at this point in the season.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Spencer Dinwiddie | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Joel Embiid tries to jostle with Andre Drummond

Although the Philadelphia 76ers boast one of the most talented rosters in the league, their last few showings haven't been as impressive. With three wins in their last five outings, the Sixers find themselves on a two-game home losing streak as they head into their next matchup.

A key reason for this has been some rather poor defense. The 76ers rank 17th in the league in defensive rating (115.5). While their offense has seen stagnant stretches, their offensive rating has increased to 114.7 in the month of March.

While the Sixers are coming off a win in their latest game, Philadelphia will be in a bit of a predicament as Joel Embiid features on the injury report with back soreness.

Listed as questionable, the Sixers will need their remaining key players such as James Harden and Tyrese Maxey to pick up the slack should Embiid be absent.

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola Joel Embiid takes a huge fall. Joel Embiid takes a huge fall. https://t.co/y5uvU6KgHL

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 43-26 +121 Over 222 (-110) +3 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers 42-26 -146 Under 222 (-110) -3 (-110)

The oddsmakers favor the Philadelphia 76ers over the Dallas Mavericks in this matchup. Although the difference isn't glaring, the 76ers homecourt advantage does play a role in determining their chances in this game.

However, the Mavericks find themselves on a hot-streak as they head into this game. In this sense, Dallas could pose a significant threat to the home team.

Odds Sourced From: Action Network

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are on a three-game road winning streak. They have a 1-0 lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in the season-series. Luka Doncic is averaging 31.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in his last 10 games.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-2 in their last five games. Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable for the game with back soreness. James Harden is averaging 22.8 points and 10.6 assists per game over his last 10 games.

Mavericks vs 76ers Match Predictions

The 76ers' matchup on Friday night may pose a challenge for the home team. While they have been tremendous at home, Philadelphia will face the Mavericks on a two-game home losing streak.

While this is bad enough as it is, the Mavericks are on an absolute tear as they record their third straight win on the road. With the Mavericks playing some of the finest basketball of their season at this point, they look virtually unstoppable.

The deciding factor for the game will be Dallas' defensive intensity and Joel Embiid's availability. If the Mavericks can manage to stun the 76ers offense in this game, they stand a better chance of winning this matchup.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs 76ers game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic as well.

