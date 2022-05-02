Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 2nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The 2022 NBA playoffs are heading into the second-round of action. The Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Footprint Center for Game 1 on May 2nd.

Coming off their 98-96 win against the Utah Jazz, the Dallas Mavericks have successfully overcome a drought in their recent playoff showcases. With an impressive performance to see them through, the Mavs will look to build upon their success.

The Phoenix Suns also came off a hard fought series against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sealing the series with a 115-109 win on the road, the Suns will look to be at full strength from here on out.

With an exciting series in store, it will be interesting to see how the favorites match up against the underdogs.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Monday, May 2nd, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 3rd, 2022; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic drives past Royce O'Neale

The Mavericks came off an inspiring win in the series against the Utah Jazz. Having won two games of the series without their leading star, the Mavericks saw a major uptick in performances once Luka Doncic returned to the regular rotation.

The win in Game 6 was still a lot closer than the Mavericks would have hoped for. The 98-96 win saw a rather poor shooting display from Dallas. While Doncic and Jalen Brunson recorded 24 points each for the game, the team shot 39.5% from three and only 45% from the field.

The Mavericks saw solid contributions from Spencer Dinwiddie off the bench. Unfortunately, Dallas will need more production out of Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans in the upcoming games in Phoenix.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell

Phoenix Suns Preview

Chris Paul attempts a contested jumper over Jonas Valanciunas

The Suns have looked like a title-contending unit after their display against the New Orleans Pelicans. While New Orleans gave the Suns everything they could handle, Phoenix saw a masterful performance from Chris Paul.

The Phoenix Suns advance to the second round! Chris Paul tonight33 Points5 Rebounds8 Assist1 Steal14/14 FG - 100%1/1 3P - 100%4/4 FT - 100%The Phoenix Suns advance to the second round! https://t.co/gUpDnIvuZI

Although Devin Booker played 32 minutes in Game 6, his performance was less than memorable. Still nursing a hamstring injury in the game, Booker will look to be in healthy condition for the second-round.

With players such as Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton playing at the top of their potential, the Suns have displayed enough depth to play at the highest level even down to their second stringers.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F -Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 4-2 +190 Over 214.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Phoenix Suns 4-2 -235 Under 214.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110)

The Suns have been favored to win Game 1 primarily because of homecourt advantage and superior roster strength.

Both teams have managed to succeed in the first-round without their stars for a large portion of the series. However, Phoenix have displayed greater roster depth so far. With the homecourt also being a huge factor in the Suns' success, Dallas will have their work cut out for them.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks had a 23-18 record on the road in the regular-season. The scores have gone OVER the totals four times in the last five Mavericks games. The Mavericks have a 114.8 offensive rating in the playoffs.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns swept the Mavericks in the regular-season. Devin Booker will be healthy for the second-round opener. The Suns have an offensive rating of 117.8 in the playoffs.

Mavericks vs Suns Match Predictions

The Phoenix Suns should emerge as the winners in this first matchup. While both teams are in solid shape, the Mavericks will probably struggle to deal with the inside presence Phoenix has to offer.

Additionally, Phoenix will see Paul and Booker at full strength as well. This has become a problem for Dallas' defense. With Brunson potentially guarding Paul, the Suns guard may have more opportunities to distribute and get better looks.

Luka Doncic continues to be a factor who can shake things up. but without the support, it seems unlikely.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Suns game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

