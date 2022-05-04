Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 4th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Coming off a successful outing in Game 1, the Phoenix Suns will look to ride their momentum when they host the Dallas Mavericks at the Footprint Center for Game 2 on May 4.

With a 121-114 win in Game 1, the Suns find themselves in a solid position to defend their homecourt. The Mavericks will look to switch gears quickly. Although their superstar Luka Doncic had a stellar performance on the night, he didn't receive adequate support from his teammates.

The Mavs will now look to get some momentum back before their return to Texas.

Game Details

Game - Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Wednesday, May 4, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, May 5, 2022; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a tough loss in Game 1. Although superstar Luka Doncic produced a stellar performance, the Mavericks struggled to get their offense going against the stifling Phoenix defense.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Luka Doncic is the youngest player with 45 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2001 Luka Doncic is the youngest player with 45 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2001 😳 https://t.co/5VgTudHhpK

There were poor contributions from their primary rotation. Maxi Kleber made solid contributions off the bench, and Jalen Brunson put up some key baskets to make things close in the fourth. However, Dallas will have to make a lot of adjustments for Game 2.

There is a silver lining, though. The game was a lot closer than the scoreline suggested. Should the Mavericks figure things out, they have a great chance of making a legitimate contest.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns had a pretty solid showing to kick of the semifinals, walking away with a win in the opening game.

There were solid performances at both ends of the floor. While Deandre Ayton led the charge with a highly efficient 25 points, Devin Booker returned 23. Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson shot consistently, while there was some solid defense from Mikal Bridges.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 4-3 +202 Over 216 (-110) +6 (-110) Phoenix Suns 5-2 -250 Under 216 (-110) -6 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Suns to come away with a win in Game 2. While homecourt advantage is undoubtedly a factor, Phoenix is favored, primarily because of their superior performance against the Mavericks this season.

Having swept the Mavs in the regular season, Phoenix has only continued to build on their dominance in this series.

Odds sourced from: The Action Network.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks were held below their scoring average in the last game. Luka Doncic recorded 45 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1. Dallas has a defensive rating of 111.5 in the playoffs.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have beaten the Mavs in their last nine meetings. The Suns have the best offensive rating (119.5) in the league this postseason. Phoenix outrebounded Dallas 51-36 in Game 1.

Mavericks vs Suns Match Prediction

The Suns are lkely to come away with a win in Game 2. Along with their homecourt advantage, the Suns also have a deep roster.

Also, considering the sheer size at their disposal, the Suns have dominated at the rebounding front. While Dallas has fairly reliable big men, they offer little to no rim protection against a big man of Deandre Ayton's caliber.

While Luka Doncic will probably find a way to score and get his offense going, the Mavericks will need more contributors to complement the Slovenian to remain competitive.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Suns game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

