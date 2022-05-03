Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night. The Suns are coming off a series victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Mavericks were able to knock off the Utah Jazz.

Both teams needed six games to advance, and both clinched their series on Thursday, so they've had three days to rest before Game 1.

The Suns welcomed Devin Booker back in Game 6 after he exited Game 2 with an injury. Booker only finished with 13 points and didn't shoot well from the field as he was clearly rusty.

However, Chris Paul stole the show in the city where he began his career. Paul recorded 33 points and shot a perfect 14-for-14 from the field, a postseason record. He also added eight assists just for good measure.

The Suns face a tougher challenge with the Mavericks, so they'll need all of their stars to step up.

The Mavericks beat the Jazz 98-96 on the road to advance. Luka Doncic didn't miss a beat after he was forced to miss the first three games due to injury.

He had an off-shooting game on Thursday, but still finished the series with averages of 29.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Jalen Brunson also had a great series, averaging 27.8 points per game. If Brunson can continue this level of production, the series could be even more competitive than anticipated.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Monday, May 2, 10:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Dallas Mavericks +200 +6 (-110) Over 214 (-110) Phoenix Suns -245 -6 (-110) Under 214 (-110)

Dallas proved the oddsmakers wrong in each of their last five games against the Jazz. The Suns have covered six of their last nine; however, in two of those games, Devin Booker didn't play the full game.

The Suns have also beaten the spread in seven of their last ten meetings against the Mavericks. As for the total, it's gone under in six of the previous eight games between the two teams.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Best Picks

Devin Booker was quiet in Game 6, but he's now had three days to rest and will likely perform better in Game 1. Look for Booker to get back to his regular self Monday.

Pick: Devin Booker Over 27.5 Points + Assists (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Prediction

The Mavericks should make this series competitive, but the Suns are a more talented team. With Chris Paul's ability to take over from a scoring and playmaking perspective, expect Phoenix to jump out to an early lead.

Prediction: Phoenix Suns First Half -3.5 (-110) & Over 214 (-110)

