Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Match Preview - August 13th 2020

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Date & Time - August 13th, 4 PM ET (August 14th, 1:30 AM IST)

Where - AdventHealth Arena (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The Phoenix Suns have easily been the hottest team since the NBA restart on 30th July, going on a 7-game winning streak. The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold and are locked into 7th seed in the West now. Both the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks have enough motivation to take the W in this faceoff between two relatively young teams.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks, on paper, have the squad to make some real noise in the playoffs this year. Not only do they have one of the most lethal pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA in Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic, they're also a historically good regular season offense. But they need their defense to play catchup with their offense to stand any chance of making a playoff run this year.

Dallas Mavericks - Key Player

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have few stoppers on the 3 and 4 spots, and Dorian Finney-Smith is easily their best defensive player across the roster. The 6'8" forward will, in all probability, be tasked with guarding Devin Booker on the day. If he manages to keep Booker to a relatively low field goal percentage, the Dallas Mavericks stand a decent chance of bagging the game.

Dallas Mavericks - Probable Lineup

Luka Doncic, Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis

Phoenix Suns Preview

While the likes of Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton have taken the limelight with their dominant displays, the truth is the Phoenix Suns are riding high due to all-round contributions from nearly everyone in their rotation. Cam Payne, a player who looked like he barely belonged in the NBA with the Thunder and the Bulls, has been a pleasant surprise especially.

The Phoenix Suns will be hoping their own pick-and-roll combo of Ayton and Booker comes good in this game to take them to the W.

Phoenix Suns - Key Player

Phoenix Suns v Washington Wizards

Ricky Rubio is one of the most underrated point guards in the NBA. Ever since the Spaniard was traded the past summer to the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker has been playing better with the playmaking load taken off his shoulders. Rubio could prove to be a crucial difference-maker in this game with his ability to sniff out steals and get the team running in transition, in addition to his excellent half-court play.

Phoenix Suns - Predicted Lineup

Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Cam Johnson, Dario Saric, DeAndre Ayton

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns - Match Prediction

Expect the Phoenix Suns to come out with all guns blazing, given that their playoff chances hang by a thread based on the result of this game and other results across the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks may rest key players down the stretch and concentrate instead on executing their pre-planned sets.

This should be a high-scoring game with the Phoenix Suns taking the W.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns - Where to Watch

This game will be broadcast on national sports TV network TNT. Locals in Arizona and Texas can catch it on Fox Arizona and Fox Dallas. International viewers can stream this game online using the NBA League Pass.

