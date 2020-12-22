Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - December 23rd, 2020 | NBA Regular Season 2020-21

These two Western Conference teams will face each other on the 23rd of December, 2020 and the matchup will certainly be an interesting one. The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns are expected to make the playoffs and they could face each other in the 2020-21 NBA postseason.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns - NBA Regular Season Game

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 - 10:30 PM ET (Thursday, December 24th, 9 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Pheonix, AZ

Check out the complete NBA schedule right here.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns feature up-and-coming All-Stars on their rosters. Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic has become an NBA sensation while Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is one of the finest scorers in the league.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns got their 2020-21 NBA Preseason campaign off to a rough start. After dealing with multiple injuries, they lost all four of their preseason games. The Phoenix Suns were the only team that went undefeated in the Orlando bubble last season and their offseason acquisition of Chris Paul made them playoff contenders.

The Suns are the only undefeated team in the bubble 🔥



Will it be enough to secure the eighth seed in the West?



➡️ @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/fpS7uybKn4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 13, 2020

Advertisement

Fans are excited to see Paul and Booker in the backcourt together. The expectation is that Paul's excellent playmaking will elevate Booker and the rest of the Suns' roster.

However, the Suns are dealing with a few injuries ahead of the start of the season. Chris Paul and Dario Saric are in the lineup but are listed as 'day-to-day', which means while they aren't a serious doubt, they could yet be rested.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Chris Paul was the Phoenix Suns' blockbuster signing this offseason and it made them instant playoff contenders. At 35-years-old, Chris Paul is coming off a fantastic 2019-20 NBA season with the OKC Thunder. However, leading the Suns to the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference is no easy task. Paul will also face a battle to stay fit in the congested regular season.

Advertisement

Chris Paul proved his doubters wrong in Year 15



️◾️ 44-28 record

◾️ Fifth seed in the West

◾️ All-Star

◾️ Oldest player (35) to record a triple-double in a Game 7



Point God 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HCQauFyOAi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2020

It is important to note that Chris Paul took a young OKC Thunder squad to the fifth seed in the Western Conference last season. Playing a similar role on a talented Suns team, with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, could be the perfect situation for him.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Devin Booker, G Chris Paul, F Jae Crowder, F Mikal Bridges, C Deandre Ayton

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have taken the NBA by storm. Although they finished as the 7th seed last season, the Mavs were just three wins away from the 3rd seed.

They were also very impressive in their first round loss to the LA Clippers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Mavericks are led by the European duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis and have surrounded them with excellent role players.

.@maxkellerman believes the Dallas Mavericks will be the biggest threat to the Lakers in the West.



"Who's the best top two, other than LeBron and AD? This upcoming season I anticipate that's going to be Luka and Porzingis." pic.twitter.com/FsKUQcLKbi — First Take (@FirstTake) November 24, 2020

Advertisement

At 117.41, the Dallas Mavericks had the best offensive rating in the NBA last season. If they can figure out their defense, the Mavs could be a legitimate threat for the Western Conference's top teams.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Slovenian Luka Doncic has taken the league by surprise. He broke several records in his rookie season and was a triple-double threat throughout the 2019-20 season. Doncic is one of the most gifted scorers and passers in the game. Analysts have even gone as far as describing him as a mix of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Luka Doncic's first playoff series was unreal:



🔹 31 PPG

🔹 9.8 RPG

🔹 8.7 APG

🔹 Youngest player to ever hit a playoff buzzer-beater

🔹 40-point triple-double in Game 4



21 years old and did it on a bad ankle 👏 pic.twitter.com/J1ajvB2sfk — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2020

Luka Doncic will be the key to the Dallas Mavericks' success in the future. He is already an All-Star in his second year and several analysts have predicted he will earn multiple MVP awards in his career.

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Tim Hardaway Jr., F Josh Richardson, F Maxi Kleber, C Dwight Powell

Mavericks vs Suns Match Prediction

Although they are the favorites to win this game, the Dallas Mavericks my struggle against the Phoenix Suns without their main forward, Kristaps Porzingis. The big man underwent surgery to fix a torn meniscus and will miss the start of the season.

Luka and Porzingis combined for 70 just to lose to the Suns pic.twitter.com/aflUhjkSbF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks' star duo once combined for 70 points and lost to a Chris Paul-less Suns side last season. With Chris Paul now added to the Suns' lineup and Porzingis out for the Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns have a genuine chance of winning.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs Suns?

There are 13 matchups on this day and this game is one of just two games to be nationally televised. The game will broadcast nationally on ESPN and will be available to watch locally on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Southwest. International fans can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: The Case for and against LaMelo Ball winning Rookie of the Year