Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers: How to watch, TV schedule, channel, live stream - March 19

In an exciting Western Conference matchup, the Dallas Mavericks head on to the Moda Center to face the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. The Damian Lillard-led Trail Blazers have been phenomenal this season. Lilliard's clutchness has been off the charts as he sinks game-winners night after night. They have won six of their last eight games and Lillard has led an injury-ridden Trail Blazers squad to the 5th seed in the tough Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks aren't where we expected them to be. Injuries have plagued the team since the beginning of the season and they have often struggled to win games despite an exceptional effort by Luka Doncic. However, they are 8th in the conference standings and are steadily climbing the ladder. The Mavericks have won eight of their last eleven games, including wins over the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers game?

Time: 10:00 PM (Eastern Time); 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV Channel: NBA TV, Fox Sports-Southwest, NBC Sports Northwest

Live-stream: NBA League Pass

10 games tonight featuring Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers on NBA TV!



📺: @NBATV

📱💻: NBA League Pass

➡️: https://t.co/Laecx0phzX pic.twitter.com/ZsAswmHrE0 — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2021

Dallas Mavericks - Team news

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Advertisement

Tyrell Terry and Dorian Finney-Smith are both out for the game against the Trail Blazers due to personal reasons. Willie Caulie-Stein and James Johnson are both sidelined as well due to the league's health and safety protocols. The team reported that James Johnson didn't test positive for the virus but will miss the next three games due to personal caution.

Mavericks Injury Report:



Willie Caluey-Stein (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith (personal reasons), James Johnson (health and safety protocols) and Tyrell Terry (personal reasons) are out for Friday’s game vs. Blazers — Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudsonNBCS) March 19, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Willie Caulie-Stein, James Johnson, Tyrell Terry, Dorian Finney-Smith

Portland Trail Blazers - Team news

New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers

Advertisement

After nearly two months, the Portland Trail Blazers finally got CJ McCollum back in the lineup. Zach Collins and Jusuf Nurkic continue to be sidelined following major injuries. Collins is rehabbing after having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his ankle and Nurkic is reportedly set to make his return in two weeks. Harry Giles III was out due to a left calf strain but is now back in the lineup as well.

Injured: Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Also Read: Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - March 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21