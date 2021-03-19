Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - March 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for an electric showdown between two high-octane offensive teams as the Dallas Mavericks lock horns with the Portland Trail Blazers in a two-game mini-series in the 2020-21 NBA season. The enticing fixture will feature a battle between two elite guards in the association as Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard go mano a mano in the backcourt.

Dame Dolla and the Portland Trail Blazers have a 1-0 season series lead over their counterparts, having bested the Dallas Mavericks in their first clash of the campaign. Lillard hit a big three down the stretch that allowed Portland to hold on for a 121-118 victory. For the Dallas Mavericks, it was the usual suspect, Luka Doncic, who dropped a massive total of 44 points on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, March 19th, 2021 10:00 PM PM ET. (Saturday 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been firing on all cylinders of late, winning seven of their last ten games. Rick Carlisle's side is coming off an impressive win over the LA Clippers, where MVP candidate Luka Doncic exploded for a 42 point outing while also dishing out nine assists and collecting six boards in an extended 43 minutes on the floor.

Luka's European teammate, Kristaps Porzingis has regained his touch in the recent stretch, scoring above 20 points in three of their past four encounters. The Unicorn will need to play his part to perfection as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

With the win against the Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks maintained their position in the top eight teams in the West with a 21-18 record. Luka Doncic will need to produce a similar performance as the Dallas Mavericks try to contain Damian Lillard, especially in crunch time aka 'Dame Time' on Friday.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic has dazzled in his third year in the league, filling up the stat sheet with incredible numbers nightly. The Dallas Mavericks have seen difficulties during this campaign. Luka remains the sole reason they are still in playoff contention.

The Slovenian sensation leads the Dallas Mavericks in several categories (PPG, RPG, APG) across the board. In 36 games this season, Luka has averaged 28.5 points, 9.3 assists, and 8.4 rebounds on 47.7% shooting from the field and 35.7% from distance.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Maxi Kleber, C Kristaps Porzingis

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

CJ McCollum recently returned to the floor for the Portland Trail Blazers. His comeback will bolster Portland as Lillard and CJ resume their partnership in the backcourt. However, Jusuf Nurkic remains out, leaving Enes Kanter to hold down the post in his absence.

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a resounding victory over the New Orleans Pelicans with a 101-93 scoreline in regulation. Earning their 24th win of the season, the Portland Trail Blazers saw five players scoring in double digits. Leading the pack was MVP candidate Damian Lillard, who dropped 36 points in 38 minutes from the floor.

Despite their injury woes, the Portland Trail Blazers have stayed above .600 on the season. Veteran elite Carmelo Anthony has been a big part of their surge, averaging 18.7 points in March (8 games).

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has taken the league by storm this season, shouldering the Portland Trail Blazers with mind-blowing performances that have sent fans into a frenzy.

Lillard has proven his mettle as one of the elite clutch players in the game, dazzling fans with jaw-dropping long-range daggers that pierce through the hearts of opposing teams. He will undoubtedly be the key to their success against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

In 39 games for the Portland Trail Blazers this season, Lillard has averaged 30.6 points, 7.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on a 45.4% shooting display from the field and a whopping 93.7% shooting accuracy from the free-throw line.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G CJ McCollum, F Derrick Jones Jr, F Robert Covington, C Enes Kanter

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers has all the makings of a high-flying affair sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The Dallas Mavericks will be eager to even out their season series by drawing first blood in the two-game set. Luka Doncic produced a stellar outing the last time these two ball clubs went to battle, and fans can expect more of the same this time.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers will fancy their chances of registering another victory against Dallas, having beaten them once already this season. However, the game could sway in favor of the winner of the key matchup between Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard. Both players are MVP candidates and could potentially put on a show for the ages.

Considering Lillard's clutch magnificence, the Portland Trail Blazers enter this matchup as the favorites to come out on top.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Trail Blazers?

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers will be telecast on NBC Sports Northwest (Portland) and FOX Sports Southwest (Dallas). Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.