Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers square off tonight at the Moda Center in the first of the two-game mini-series. In the previous encounter between the two sides, the Trail Blazers beat the Mavericks 121-118.

The Dallas Mavericks' form has been indifferent lately as they have registered two wins and as many losses in their last four outings. However, they blew the LA Clippers away in their last game with a thumping 105-89 scoreline and will be high on confidence when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers tonight.

The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, have been in better form. They have won three of their last four games and have registered two consecutive wins heading into this matchup. The Trail Blazers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 101-93 in their last outing and will be as confident as their opponents ahead of this tie.

The Blazers were down by 17 points with 6 minutes left. They went on a 25-7 run to win the game.



Damian Lillard scored or assisted 18 of those points. He finished with:



50 PTS

10 AST

13-20 FG

6-13 3P

18-18 FT pic.twitter.com/npELwpXxgF — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 17, 2021

The enthralling matchup will see two of the best point guards in the league, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard, face off as well. The two All-Stars from this year have been in terrific form and will be eager to put on a show to lead their respective teams to a win.

Luka Doncic vs the Clippers:



42 PTS

6 REB

9 AST

6 3PT

16-28 FG



The Mavs are 12-4 in their last 16 games. pic.twitter.com/TBCWQhqQbC — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 18, 2021

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Updates

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have several players ruled out for the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Amongst those are Tyrell Terry (personal), Willey Cauley-Stein (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith (personal), and Jaren Johnson (health and safety protocols).

Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins are the only two players on the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers. Both stars have been out due to long-term injuries. However, Nurkic is nearing his return to action, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks look likely to retain their starting five from the last game. Luka Doncic will start the proceedings along with Josh Richardson on the backcourt. Tim Hardaway Jr. will most probably continue as Dorian Finney-Smith's replacement and will partner Maxi Kleber on the frontcourt. Kristaps Porzingis will be the final player to make the lineup and should start as the center.

The reserves will feature just four players for the Dallas Mavericks, with four stars ruled out injured at the moment. Trey Burke and Jalen Brunson should likely get the most rotation minutes for the guards, while Dwight Powell, Josh Green, and Wesley Iwundu will provide cover for the frontcourt stars.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers, too, look likely to start the same starting five from the last game. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were the two guards in that game, while the frontcourt saw Enes Kanter, Robert Covington, and Derrick Jones Jr. pair up together.

The reserves will feature the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Gary Trent Jr., Nassir Little, Anfernee Simons, and Rodney Hood. All will be expected to play key roles while providing cover for the five starters.

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic, G - Josh Richardson, F - Maxi Kleber, F - Tim Hardaway Jr., C - Kristaps Porzingis

Portland Trail Blazers

G - Damian Lillard, G - CJ McCollum, F - Derrick Jones Jr., F - Robert Covington, C - Enes Kanter