Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Dallas Mavericks will face a different challenge as they face off against Real Madrid on October 10. The contest will be Dallas' third game of their preseason schedule after the Western Conference roster played two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi.

Madrid is one of the best teams in Europe. Dallas will need to be at their best if they want to overcome a roster that has multiple NBA-level talents and plays a different style of basketball to what NBA teams are used to facing. Nevertheless, Dallas will have the two best players on the court in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, assuming they both suit up to play.

Mario Hezonja and Facundo Campazzo will bring energy and scoring to the Madrid rotation and ensure some NBA experience within the roster. Guerschon Yabusele also enters the game, having spent some time in the NBA, playing for the Boston Celtics between 2017 and 2019.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid: Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks should be heavy favorites for their game against Real Madrid. NBA teams tend to be more athletic and multi-skilled, while they also boast some of the best talent in the world. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will be prominent threats if they play.

Furthermore, Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and Tim Hardaway Jr. will provide a big threat from the perimeter, which may stretch Real Madrid's defense to its limit, especially if Josh Green and Richaun Holmes are consistently pressuring the rim.

Dante Exum and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will both provide the Mavericks with some European experience, which could be a difference-maker throughout the contest.

Dallas Mavericks Roster

Seth Curry

Luka Doncic

Dante Exum

Josh Green

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Jaden Hardy

Richaun Holmes

Kyrie Irving

Derrick Jones Jr.

Maxi Kleber

AJ Lawson

Dereck Lively II

Mike Miles Jr.

Markieff Morris

Dwight Powell

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Grant Williams

Real Madrid Roster

Alberto Abalde

Carlos Alocen

Facundo Campazzo

Fabien Causeur

Gabriel Deck

Ismaila Diagne

Rudy Fernandez

Hugo Gonzalez Pena

Mario Hezonja

Sergio Llull

Dzanan Musa

Eli John N'Diaye

Vincent Poirier

Sergio Rodriguez

Edy Tavares

Guerschon Yabusele

Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid: Where to watch

You can watch the contest between the Dallas Mavericks and Real Madrid on NBA League Pass, FUBO, and Bally Sports SW-DAL.

The contest is scheduled for 2:45 PM Eastern and will take place at the WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid: Odds

MoneyLine: Real Madrid (5/2,) Dallas Mavericks (1/3)

Spread: Real Madrid (+8.5,) Dallas Mavericks (-8.5)

Over/Under: Over 208.5 Points (8/15.) Under 208.5 Points (8/5)