Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Dallas Mavericks will face a different challenge as they face off against Real Madrid on October 10. The contest will be Dallas' third game of their preseason schedule after the Western Conference roster played two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi.
Madrid is one of the best teams in Europe. Dallas will need to be at their best if they want to overcome a roster that has multiple NBA-level talents and plays a different style of basketball to what NBA teams are used to facing. Nevertheless, Dallas will have the two best players on the court in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, assuming they both suit up to play.
Mario Hezonja and Facundo Campazzo will bring energy and scoring to the Madrid rotation and ensure some NBA experience within the roster. Guerschon Yabusele also enters the game, having spent some time in the NBA, playing for the Boston Celtics between 2017 and 2019.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid: Prediction
The Dallas Mavericks should be heavy favorites for their game against Real Madrid. NBA teams tend to be more athletic and multi-skilled, while they also boast some of the best talent in the world. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will be prominent threats if they play.
Furthermore, Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and Tim Hardaway Jr. will provide a big threat from the perimeter, which may stretch Real Madrid's defense to its limit, especially if Josh Green and Richaun Holmes are consistently pressuring the rim.
Dante Exum and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will both provide the Mavericks with some European experience, which could be a difference-maker throughout the contest.
Dallas Mavericks Roster
- Seth Curry
- Luka Doncic
- Dante Exum
- Josh Green
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Jaden Hardy
- Richaun Holmes
- Kyrie Irving
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- Maxi Kleber
- AJ Lawson
- Dereck Lively II
- Mike Miles Jr.
- Markieff Morris
- Dwight Powell
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper
- Grant Williams
Real Madrid Roster
- Alberto Abalde
- Carlos Alocen
- Facundo Campazzo
- Fabien Causeur
- Gabriel Deck
- Ismaila Diagne
- Rudy Fernandez
- Hugo Gonzalez Pena
- Mario Hezonja
- Sergio Llull
- Dzanan Musa
- Eli John N'Diaye
- Vincent Poirier
- Sergio Rodriguez
- Edy Tavares
- Guerschon Yabusele
Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid: Where to watch
You can watch the contest between the Dallas Mavericks and Real Madrid on NBA League Pass, FUBO, and Bally Sports SW-DAL.
The contest is scheduled for 2:45 PM Eastern and will take place at the WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid: Odds
MoneyLine: Real Madrid (5/2,) Dallas Mavericks (1/3)
Spread: Real Madrid (+8.5,) Dallas Mavericks (-8.5)
Over/Under: Over 208.5 Points (8/15.) Under 208.5 Points (8/5)
