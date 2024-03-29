Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for March 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings face off in a high-stakes game on Friday. The Mavericks and Kings are almost neck and neck in the standings, fighting for a top-six spot in the Western Conference playoffs picture. The Mavericks are sixth with a 43-29 record, while the Kings are eighth with a 42-30 record.

The Kings will win the season series if they beat the Mavericks, helping them gain a favorable seeding in a potential tie-breaker. A win for Dallas will keep it ahead in the standings and ties the season series. The Mavericks will remain ahead in case of a tie-breaker, as they boast the better conference record.

The Mavericks decimated the Kings 132-96 on Tuesday, saving the season series and extending their winning streak to five games.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for Mar. 29

The Mavericks have enjoyed a decent stretch of luck on the injury front, while the Kings are struggling, with a few key role players out. However, the Mavericks also have some roster health troubles ahead of Friday's game.

Here's a look at the Mavericks and Kings' injury reports:

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber are questionable for the Mavericks. Doncic is dealing with Achilles soreness, while Kleber has a knee issue. Josh Green remains sidelined with a right ankle sprain.

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic Questionable Left Achilles soreness Josh Green Out Right ankle sprain Maxi Kleber Questionable Right knee soreness

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Kings will remain without Kevin Heurter and Trey Lyes. Huerter is dealing with a dislocated shoulder, while Lyles has a left knee sprain.

Player Status Injury Kevin Huerter Out Left shoulder dislocation Trey Lyles Out Left knee sprain

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings last game stats and summary

The Dallas Mavericks thrashed the Sacramento Kings 132-96 in their previous matchup. The Mavericks only led by five at halftime, but a scorching third quarter from Kyrie Irving swung the game in Dallas' favor.

The 2016 NBA champion scored 12 points in the opening 12 minutes of the second half, giving his team a 20-point lead before the fourth quarter. Irving also had four assists in that stretch. Dallas kept its advantage intact and built on it in the final frame behind a team effort.

Tim Hardaway Jr. struck a rhythm in that stretch with eight points and five assists. The Mavericks eventually took a 39-point lead before closing the game with a 36-point differential.

Luka Doncic played only three quarters, tallying 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while Kyrie Irving had 24 points and eight assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 22 off the bench on 8-of-14 shooting.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were held to under 20 points, with the former shooting 38.5%, while Sabonis made 3-of-10 shots.