Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks continue their five-game road trip on Wednesday when they take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. The Mavericks are coming off a win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Monday, while the Kings ended a three-game losing streak with a victory against the OKC Thunder.

The Mavericks started their road trip on Christmas Day against the Utah Jazz, where they put up a good fight in Utah, but ultimately fell short in a 120-116 loss. Dallas then traveled to Portland and defeated the struggling Trail Blazers, 132-117. The Mavericks now hold a 16-17 record and sit eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Kings got back in the win column on Tuesday with a 117-111 victory over the Thunder. They ended a three-game losing streak while also securing their first win of a six-game homestand. The Kings will face the Mavericks twice before ending the homestand against the Miami Heat on January 2nd.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 29th, 10:30 PM ET (Thursday, December 30th, 9:00 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been playing without Luka Doncic since December 12th due to an ankle injury. Doncic, who has recovered from the injury, is still out after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols on December 22nd.

In Doncic's absence, the Mavericks have gone 4-4 thanks in large part to Jalen Brunson and Kristaps Porzingis. The team has had an outbreak of coronavirus cases, but they have still found ways to win. With Doncic's imminent return, the Mavericks could be back at full strength by the start of 2022.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Luka Doncic has entered the league's Covid protocols.



He's missed the last 5 games for the Mavs due to left ankle soreness. Luka Doncic has entered the league's Covid protocols.He's missed the last 5 games for the Mavs due to left ankle soreness. https://t.co/W8UiAUf2rl

Key Player – Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 24.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 blocks per game since Luka Doncic was ruled out with ankle soreness. Porzingis also experienced some foot problems during that span, but he seems to be healthy heading into the matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

In the 132-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Porzingis led the Dallas Mavericks with 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes. His time on the floor has been limited to prevent any further injuries, but a great game from Porzingis would certainly help the Mavericks in Wednesday's game.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson; G - Frank Ntilikina; F - Dorian Finney-Smith; F - Kristaps Porzingis; C - Dwight Powell.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings are almost back to full strength after a coronavirus outbreak within the team. They ended a three-game losing streak with a 117-111 win over the OKC Thunder on Tuesday, which now sees them ranked eleventh in the Western Conference.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 24 points, two rebounds and 10 assists, while Buddy Hield added 21 points off the bench. De'Aaron Fox continued his struggles, scoring just 12 points against the Thunder. Fox also had 12 points on his first return from health and safety protocols last Sunday.

Key Player – Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has been carrying the Sacramento Kings since the team's virus outbreak. He's averaging 22.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 2.0 steals in their last six games. De'Aaron Fox missed four of those six games, with the Kings going 1-3 in that span.

However, Haliburton has shown that he's a more efficient shooter and slightly better playmaker than Fox. Haliburton is currently shooting 46.5% from the field while averaging 6.5 assists per game while Fox averages 44.8% from the field with 5.1 assists per game.

The Kings could look to trade Fox before the deadline and bring in players that could fit around Haliburton. With Haliburton putting up five double-doubles in their last six games, he stands out as the key player for the Kings against the Dallas Mavericks.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings "double-double machine" has a nice ring to it 😂 "double-double machine" has a nice ring to it 😂 https://t.co/MiMFIriqKI

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox; G - Tyrese Haliburton; F - Harrison Barnes; F - Marvin Bagley III; C - Richaun Holmes.

Mavericks vs Kings Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings is an exciting matchup between two teams who both sit in the bottom half of the Western Conference. The Mavericks are looking to hold down the fort until the return of Luka Doncic, while the Kings appear ready to give the keys of the kingdom to Tyrese Haliburton to take over in leading the team. With the Kings having a healthier roster and homecourt advantage, they seem likely to come away with the win over the Mavericks.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Kings?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings game is going to be broadcasted live on NBA TV. It will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, local fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Southwest in Dallas and NBC Sports Bay Area and California in Sacramento.

