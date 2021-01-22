Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in Texas on Friday after a commanding 12-point victory over the Indiana Pacers in their last NBA matchup. The Dallas Mavericks have, in recent games, been able to count on Kristaps Porzingis, although they have only won 1 of their last three NBA games.

The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, will have to regroup after a big loss to the Golden State Warriors the last time around. They are currently 8th in the Western Conference with a decent record of 8-7 and are up against an offensively sound Dallas Mavericks team.

The Dallas Mavericks are missing multiple starters owing to safety and health protocols, while the San Antonio Spurs have a handful of bench players who are expected to sit out as well.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Updates

Dallas Mavericks

Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith have both been ruled out due to safety and health related protocols. The same is true for Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell. However, the recent return of Kristaps Porzingis has given a much-needed boost to the team. In the absence of the two starters, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson are expected to step up.

Kristaps Porzingis in action for the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has started the season in good form and will be looking to lead his team to another victory as they take on a dangerous San Antonio Spurs side.

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs will be happy with their overall roster, although they are missing multiple players through injury as well. Drew Eubanks, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Derrick White are all expected to sit out while Luka Samonic and Keita Beita-Diop are also doubtful for the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

That does it out west.

Back home for a Fiesta Night on Friday.@FrostBank | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/NfAq2HNjbU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 21, 2021

Regardless, both teams are evenly matched, although the recent return of Kristaps Porzingis might tilt the tie towards the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is one of the frontrunners for the NBA MVP title and is looking in prime form. He is currently averaging almost a triple double, with 26.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game. Jalen Brunson might get the nod from Rick Carlisle to start alongside him at the Guard position.

Luka Doncic will be looking to lead the Dallas Mavericks to victory over their age-old rivals San Antonio Spurs

Porzingis should start along with Tim Hardaway Jr. in the forward positions while Willie Cauley-Stein looks set to start at the center. Until now, Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke have provided good offensive support from the bench and the former should feature in the starting 5 in the absence of Dorian Finney-Smith.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have the bulk of their regular lineup available for the game against the Dallas Mavericks. LaMarcus Aldridge will start at center while Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV should take up the guard positions.

Aldridge, Gay, Mills & DeRozan are the first @spurs quartet with 20+ PTS in a game since 2010! #GoSpursGo @aldridge_12: 22 PTS@RudyGay: 21 PTS, 5 3PM@Patty_Mills: 21 PTS, 5 3PM@DeMar_DeRozan: 20 PTS, 11 AST pic.twitter.com/kur0Y88vPV — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs will be looking for another big performance from DeMar DeRozan as the 31-year-old is currently averaging 20.2 points and 6.8 assists per game. They have enough offensive threats to give the Dallas Mavericks a difficult time and have seen some crucial scoring performances form Patty Mills from the bench already this season.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Jalen Brunson, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C LaMarcus Aldridge