Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 12 | NBA 2024-25 Season

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs is one of countless matchups on a jam-packed NBA slate for Wednesday. It features a pair of teams who had their playoff aspirations crushed due to devastating injuries.

Ad

At the trade deadline, the Spurs looked ready to make a push for the postseason when they acquired De'Aaron Fox. However, things ended up taking a turn for the worst after the All-Star break. Upon returning to the team, it was revealed that Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the season due to a blood clot.

All eyes were on the Mavs following the Luka Doncic trade, but the injury bug has derailed their season. First Anthony Davis got hurt in his Dallas debut, then Kyrie Irving suffered an ACL tear that will have him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wednesday will be the fourth and final meeting between these Texas rivals. The Mavericks have a commanding lead on the season series, and have a chance to pull off a sweep.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury reports

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are the key names, but the Mavericks have a loaded injury report as they prepare to take on the Spurs. Here is the full breakdown of who could and will be out of action for Wednesday's matchup.

Ad

Anthony Davis - OUT (Left Adductor Strain)

Dante Exum - Questionable (Right Hamstring)

Daniel Gafford - OUT (Knee Sprain)

Jaden Hardy - OUT (Ankle Sprain)

Kyrie Irving - OUT (ACL Tear)

Kai Jones - OUT (Left Quad Strain)

Dereck Lively II - OUT (Ankle Stress Fracture)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper - OUT (Wrist)

P.J. Washington - Questionable (Ankle Sprain)

Brandon Williams - Questionable (Hamstring Tightness)

San Antonio Spurs injury report

While it isn't as long as the Mavericks', the Spurs find themselves with a rather lengthy injury report. Aside from Victor Wembanyama, a pair of core players are listed.

Ad

Charles Bassey - OUT (Knee)

David Duke Jr. - OUT (Two-Way)

Harrison Ingram - OUT (Two-Way)

Riley Minix - OUT (Two-Way)

Jeremy Sochan - Questionable (Calf)

Devin Vassell - Questionable (Wrist)

Victor Wembanyama - OUT (Blood Clot)

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Seeing that these teams just squared off Monday, it's unlikely many changes will be made to the lineup in the rematch. The Mavs are expected to open the game with Dante Exum, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and Kessler Edwards.

Ad

Below is a full breakdown of the Mavericks' depth chart:

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Brandon Williams Max Christie Klay Thompson P.J. Washington Dwight Powell Spender Dinwiddie Dante Exum Naji Marshall Caleb Martin Kai Jones Jaden Hardy Kessler Edwards Kyrie Irving Anthony Davis

Ad

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

As for the Spurs, their starting lineup could change depending on what happens with Devin Vassell. With him being a game-time decision, they are expected to start the game with Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Bismack Biyombo.

Below is a snapshot of the Spurs' depth chart:

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Chirs Paul De'Aaron Fox Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Bismack Biyombo Stephon Castle Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan Charles Bassey Blake Wesley Malaki Branham Sandro Mamukelashvili Victor Wembanyama Jordan McLaughlin

Ad

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: How to watch

For those looking to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs, tip-off is slated for 8:00 pm Eastern Time. The game will air locally on TV, but can also be streamed on NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback