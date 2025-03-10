Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10, 2025

It’s a Texas showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs, but Monday’s matchup has lost some of its hype due to injuries sidelining several key stars.

Ad

Even before trading away Luka Doncic, the Mavericks were already plagued by injuries, and things have only worsened with major injuries to Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. On top of that, multiple role players are also out, leaving the team with almost no depth.

Meanwhile, the Spurs, who had high hopes for at least a play-in push after acquiring De’Aaron Fox, have taken a downturn following Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending blood clot issue.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here’s a preview of the Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs game, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Mavericks (+200) vs Spurs (-250)

Spread: Mavericks +6.5 (-110) vs Spurs -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mavericks o229.5 (-110) vs Spurs u229.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The fact that the Mavericks are underdogs despite facing another struggling team that’s just 3-7 in its last 10 games speaks volumes about their lack of depth. With their stars sidelined and multiple role players out, they are severely shorthanded.

In Sunday’s 125-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Dallas started Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams. Marshall impressed with a 34-point outing, while Thompson added 26, but the team simply didn’t have enough firepower to keep up.

Ad

To make matters worse, Williams suffered left hamstring tightness and exited early, adding to the Mavericks' growing injury woes as they extended their losing streak to five games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are also struggling, dropping Sunday’s game to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 141-124, falling to 26-36 on the season. In that game, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle both put up 20-point performances, but the team’s defense has been a major issue without Wembanyama.

Ad

San Antonio allowed 141 points as Minnesota torched them from deep, hitting 21-of-42 3-pointers, with eight Timberwolves players finishing in double digits. Despite their struggles, the Spurs still have a deeper roster than the Mavericks, which is why oddsmakers favor them heading into tonight’s game.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

Mavericks

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Max Christie | F - Klay Thompson | F - Naji Marshall | C - Kessler Edwards

Ad

Spurs

G - Chris Paul | G - De’Aaron Fox | F - Devin Vassell | F - Harrison Barnes | C - Bismack Biyombo

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs betting props

Betting props are not yet available at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

This game is tough to predict with so many key players missing, but the Spurs should have the upper hand.

Ad

The Mavericks’ season has been filled with turmoil, and their future looks uncertain, while San Antonio at least still has their No. 2 option in Fox, along with other role players who could step up — especially Rookie of the Year frontrunner Stephon Castle.

Our prediction: Spurs win by 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback