Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Wednesday. Dallas is 10th in the West with a 33-33 record, while San Antonio is 13th with a 26-37 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 202 times in the regular season, with the Spurs holding a 115-87 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season and the second leg of two straight games. They also played Monday, when Dallas won 133-129. The Mavs also lead the season series 3-0.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 12, at Frost Bank Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest and KFAA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+190) vs. Spurs (-230)

Spread: Mavericks (+5.5) vs. Spurs (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o237.5) vs. Spurs -110 (u237.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs preview

This will be the second leg of two straight games between them. The Mavs won 133-129 on Monday behind Spencer Dinwiddie’s 28 points off the bench. Klay Thompson had 26 points, while Naji Marshall and Kessler Edwards had 23 and 22 points, respectively.

Ad

The Spurs, meanwhile, were led by Harrison Barnes’ 29 points. Keldon Johnson had 28 points, while Devin Vassell had 24 points.

Dallas’ win was impressive as the team was battling with injuries to several key players and had just an eight-man rotation. The Mavs are without Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season, while Anthony Davis’ return date, if he will at all, is not clear either. They hold on to the final play-in spot for now after winning just three of the past 10 games.

Ad

San Antonio has injury concerns of its own, although not as serious as Dallas. The Spurs are without their franchise player, Victor Wembanyama, for the rest of the season. His absence has had a devastating effect on the team. It is on a three-game losing streak and has lost eight of the past 10 games.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs betting props

Klay Thompson’s points total is set at 19.5. He has crossed that mark in three of the past four games and should be able to do so Wednesday as well.

Ad

De’Aaron Fox’s points total is set at 21.5. He is coming off of a rough shooting game where he went 6 of 13 for just 14 points. Expect Fox to have a bounceback game. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Spurs to get a win at home. We expect the same despite their loss on Monday. San Antonio should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 237.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback