Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will go up against the Toronto Raptors in an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The Mavericks will look to get off the mark this season after starting their campaign with a disappointing loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

After an impressive preseason, the Mavericks looked short of their best as they lost 113-87 against the Hawks on Thursday in their season opener. Luka Doncic scored 18 points, but looked a rusty on the night, as he shot only 6-17 from the field. He will hope to turn up with a better performance and lead the way for the Mavs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors come into this game off an impressive win over the Boston Celtics. Rookie guard Scottie Barnes scored 25 points on 64.7% shooting from the field. The team will now look to continue their winning run this season against the Mavericks on Saturday.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have all their players fit for this game against the Toronto Raptors. However, they will miss out on the services of JaQuori McLaughlin and Eugene Omoruyi. That's because the two of them are signed with the team on two-way contracts, and will be out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Out JaQuori McLaughlin Out G League - Two-way player Eugene Omoruyi Out G League - Two way player

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics

Pascal Siakam is expected to be out for this game as well, as he recovers from a left shoulder injury. Chris Boucher was reported questionable against the Celtics, but played 19 minutes. Yuta Watanabe was declared out for the Celtics game, but his status for this game against the Mavericks hasn't been reported yet.

Player Name Status Reason Pascal Siakam Out Shoulder Injury

Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will likely go with the same lineup they deployed in the game against the Hawks. Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway should start in the backcourt, and provide a much-needed boost. Kristaps Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith will likely take positions in the frontcourt, while Dwight Powell plays at center.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors could also go with an unchanged lineup against the Mavericks. Garry Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet will likely feature in the backcourt. Rookie Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby could play in the frontcourt. while Precious Achiuwa starts at the center position.

Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard: Luka Donic; Shooting Guard: Tim Hardaway Jr.; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Kristaps Porzingis; Center: Dwight Powell.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard: Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard: Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward: Scottie Barnes; Power Forward: OG Anunoby; Center: Precious Achiuwa.

