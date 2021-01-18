Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - January 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks travel to Florida for an NBA 2020-21 game with the Toronto Raptors at the Amalie Arena.

The Dallas Mavericks, who have lost their last two games, would hope to stop their slide when they face the Toronto Raptors on Monday. However, five of the team’s rotation players have been ruled out of the game because of the league’s health and safety protocols. Also, Tim Hardaway Jr. is unavailable to play because of a left groin strain.

It will be a huge challenge ahead for the Dallas Mavericks, as the Toronto Raptors have won two straight and three of their last five games. The Toronto Raptors appear to be clicking at the right time after their early-season struggles.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, January 18th, 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, January 19th, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are playing back-to-back games at a time when they have a limited number of players available.

Coming from a 101-117 loss at home to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks will look to regain the mojo they had during their 4-game winning streak earlier in the season..

Luka Doncic is the engine that makes the Dallas Mavericks click, but he will need big contributions from everyone, especially Kristaps Porzingis, who has only recently recovered from a right knee surgery in the off-season.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis (#6) of the Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis is the one player in the Dallas Mavericks team that Luka Doncic relies on the most to produce big numbers.

In his first three games this season, Porzingis averaged 17 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocks per game. Even though these are encouraging numbers, the Unicorn has a lot of work to do, as his shooting percentage is currently at a career-low 38.9%.

Coach Rick Carlise has to find opportunities for Porzingis to capitalize on the height advantage he enjoys over Toronto Raptors players if they wish to win this game.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Green, F Wes Iwundu, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Scoring isn’t the problem for the Toronto Raptors, as they are 12th in the league in this category. However, they have issues in defense, as it gives up 112.2 points a game, which is the 19th-worst in the league this season.

Even in their last outing against the Charlotte Hornets, the team they beat twice in their last back-to-back set - the Raptors - they gave up 113 points.

With Aron Baynes struggling as the starting center, coach Nick Nurse has brought in Chris Boucher off the bench earlier than usual. That has been the key to the Toronto Raptors’ success of late.

Key Player - Chris Boucher

The emergence of Chris Boucher this season has helped the Toronto Raptors recover from their slump after an underwhelming start to the season. Boucher has averaged 20.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game in his last five games.

If he continues to put up astounding numbers like these, Boucher could become a starter for the Toronto Raptors any time soon.

Against the Dallas Mavericks, he could be overmatched against Kristaps Porzingis, but the Toronto Raptors’ forward is more mobile and will likely draw his opponent out to the perimeter on defense.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Kyle Lowry, G Fred VanVleet, F OG Anunoby, F Pascal Siakam, C Aron Baynes.

Mavericks vs Raptors Match Prediction

Tim Hardaway Jr. (#11) of the Dallas Maverick

The most challenging games in the Mavericks’ season so far began against the Bulls, kicking off a stretch of five games in seven days.

However, the absence of top players like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Richardson doesn't augur for their hopes against the Raptors.

With the Toronto Raptors beginning to hit their stride, they should be able to extend their winning streak to three games when the Dallas Mavericks come to town on Monday.

It will take a herculean effort from Doncic to prevent a Raptors victory.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Raptors?

The Dallas Mavericks-Toronto Raptors game will be shown locally on FOX Sports Southwest Dallas and TSN. International viewers can live-stream the matchup on the NBA League Pass.