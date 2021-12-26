Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena for a Christmas Day clash. They make up the final fixture of the day after matchups like the Nets-Lakers and Warriors-Suns so not many eyeballs are expected to be on this game.

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled to rack up wins this season. They are 16-15 right now and have lost games to inferior teams. They are 12th in the league defensively but have a 22nd-ranked offense. Luka Doncic has admitted to being out of shape and that he needs to improve his conditioning.

The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, are firing on all cylinders. They are one of a handful of teams that are top 10 in both offensive (1st) and defensive (6th) ratings. Rudy Gobert has not only entered the DPOY conversation but the MVP one as well. They are 22-9 right now with the 3rd seed in the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have most of their starters unavailable for this game. Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber are all out due to Health and Safety Protocols. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable due to soreness in his right toe.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Luka Doncic Out Health and Safety Protocols Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Health and Safety Protocols Reggie Bullock Out Health and Safety Protocols Trey Burke Out Health and Safety Protocols Josh Green Out Health and Safety Protocols Maxi Kleber Out Health and Safety Protocols JaQuori McLaughlin Out Health and Safety Protocols Eugene Omoruyi Out Right Foot Surgery Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Right Toe Soreness Willie Cauley-Stein Out Personal Reasons

Seven players are listed under the protocols, so the Mavericks are expected to have limited rotations against the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz celebrates after a three-pointer

The Utah Jazz have one of the healthiest lineups in the league. Surprisingly, they don't have any players under Health and Safety protocols and only have two players listed due to injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Sprain Malik Fitts Out Right Shoulder Sprain

Udoka Azubuike and Malik Fitts are both sidelined due to sprains in the ankle and shoulder, respectively.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have a very hampered lineup. Jalen Brunson is expected to start in place of Luka Doncic as the point guard, with Frank Ntilikina joining him in the backcourt. Dwight Powell will start as the center and Dorian Finney-Smith will likely retain his small forward role. If Kristaps Porzingis is eligible to lace up, then he will start as the power forward but if he isn't, then Sterling Brown will take his spot in the frontcourt. Marquese Chriss and Theo Pinson have received a lot of minutes off the bench lately.

Utah Jazz

Seeing as there are no surprises in the injury report, the Utah Jazz will deploy their ideal lineup. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will start in the backcourt with Conley running the point. Bojan Bogdanovic will be the small forward and Royce O'Neale will be the power forward. And finally, the center position is filled by Rudy Gobert. Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson are two of their best bench players and will get the most backup minutes.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Frank Ntilikina | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell.

Utah Jazz

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Utah Dallas 0 votes so far