Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 21st, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Utah Jazz are gearing up to host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in Game 3 of their first round series.

Dallas managed to avoid going into Game 3 two games down, thanks to Jalen Brunson's performance in Game 2. However, there is a lot of uncertainty over Luka Doncic's participation. Dallas performed well during the regular season, ranking fifth in offensive rating. They will hope to produce the same offensive brilliance in Game 3 against Utah to even the series.

Meanwhile, the Jazz had a torrid spell after the turn of the year, as they were plagued by injuries to key players like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. They ended the season with just four wins in their last 10 games before beating the Mavericks in Game 1. However, they will be disappointed not to go into Game 3 two-nil up.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic's status for Game 3 is questionable due to a calf injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Frank Ntilikina continue to be out due to injuries too.

Player Status Reason Luka Doncic Doubtful Calf Tim Hardway Jr. Out Foot Frank Ntilikina Out Illness

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Trent Forrest is unavailable due to a foot injury and so is Udoka Azubuike, as he's recovering from an ankle surgery.

Player Status Reason Trent Forrest Out Foot Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads - April 21st, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Utah Jazz -275 U 210.5 -6.5 Dallas Mavericks +220 O 210.5 +6.5

The Jazz will start as the favorites because of the uncertainty surrounding Doncic's participation. That, coupled with Donovan Mitchell's exploits in Game 1, give them an edge over Dallas, as the game will be played in Utah.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic averaged over 28 PPG during the regular season. The Mavericks are 29-12 at home. They have won eight of their last 10 games to end the regular season.

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell averaged nearly 26 PPG during the regular season. The Jazz are 20-21 on the road. The Jazz won four of their last 10 regular-season games

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson should start as the guards in the absence of Luka Doncic. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith could take up the forward positions and man the frontcourt, while Dwight Powell is likely to start as the center.

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are expected to man the backcourt, while the frontcourt should be taken care of by Bojan Bogdonavic and Royce O'Neale. Rudy Gobert should be the center despite the criticism surrounding the center's ability to guard on the perimeter.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 33 PPG this series. Luka Doncic is questionable for Game 3. The Mavericks ended the regular season on a four-game winning run.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Reggie Bullock | Center - Dwight Powell.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdonavic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Rudy Gobert.

