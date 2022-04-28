Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 28th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Utah Jazz are gearing up to host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in Game 6 of their first round series, with the home team on the brink of elimination.

Dallas took the lead in the series after a couple of brilliant performances form Jalen Brunson and the returning Luka Doncic after recovering from a calf injury. They performed well during the regular season, ranking fifth in offensive rating. They will hope to produce the same offensive brilliance in Game 5 against Utah to progress to the next round of the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Jazz had a torrid spell after the turn of the year, as they were plagued by injuries to key players like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. They ended the season with just four wins in their last 10 games before beating the Mavericks in Games 1 and 4. They are on the brink of getting knocked out of the playoffs and will need to produce the goods.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic has returned to the lineup. Tim Hardaway Jr. is the only absentee for the Mavericks in this game, as he is nursing a foot injury and recovering from a surgery.

Player Status Reason Tim Hardway Jr. Out Foot

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The big news for the Jazz coming into this game is that their superstar guard Donovan Mitchell's status is probable due to a quadriceps issue. Trent Forrest is unavailable due to a foot injury and so is Udoka Azubuike, as he's recovering from an ankle surgery.

Player Status Reason Trent Forrest Out Foot Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads - April 28th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Utah Jazz -110 U 210.5 -1 Dallas Mavericks -110 O 210.5 +1

The Jazz will start as the slight favorites, as the oddsmakers expect a bounce-back performance from Donovan Mitchell and co. despite their inability to guard out on the perimeter.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic averaged over 28 PPG during the regular season. The Mavericks are 29-12 at home. They have won eight of their last 10 games to end the regular season.

Click here to place a bet on this game going into overtime.

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell averaged nearly 26 PPG during the regular season. The Jazz are 20-21 on the road. The Jazz won four of their last 10 regular-season games

Click here to place a bet on Donovan Mitchell scoring more than 30 points in this game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson should start as the guards. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith could take up the forward positions and man the frontcourt, with Dwight Powell could start as the centre.

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are expected to man the backcourt, while the frontcourt should be taken care of by Bojan Bogdonavic and Royce O'Neale. Rudy Gobert should be the center despite the criticism surrounding the center's ability to guard on the perimeter.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz



Bring the noise for Game 6. Tickets available 🗣 Calling all Jazz fans 🗣Bring the noise for Game 6. Tickets available 🗣 Calling all Jazz fans 🗣Bring the noise for Game 6. Tickets available ⤵️

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26 PPG this series. Luka Doncic will be available for Game 6. The Mavericks ended the regular season on a four-game winning run.

Click here to bet on this game between the Jazz and the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie; Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson; Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward - Reggie Bullock; Center - Dwight Powell.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdonavic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Rudy Gobert.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Dallas Mavericks Utah Jazz 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav