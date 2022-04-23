Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads- April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena in Game 4 of the NBA playoffs first round on Saturday, Apr. 23. Jalen Brunson displayed yet another stunning performance in Game 3 to lead the Mavs to a 126-118 win.

He scored 31 points on 54.5% shooting, while Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 20 points. Mavs big man Maxi Kleber stepped in with 17 points. He looked in great touch from the three-point range, knocking down some key buckets for the Mavs.

Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, led the way with 32 points for the Jazz. Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 and 24 points, respectively. However, the Jazz failed to capitalize on their lead as they lost again.

Game Details

Game: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz | NBA Playoffs 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, Apr. 23, 4:30 PM ET (Sunday, April 24; 2:00 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz - Game Three

The Dallas Mavericks faced the huge challenge of getting the better of the Jazz without their All-Star Luka Doncic. However, in his absence, Jalen Brunson has come to the fore, averaging 32 PPG, 5.3 RPG and 5.0 RPG.

He is shooting the ball at 50.7% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range. There have been positive reports about Doncic returning, but considering how Brunson has performed, he could be a great number two option for the team.

The Mavs have taken pride in their defense. They were stunning in the regular season and have become even better in the playoffs. The Jazz, who were one of the best offensive units in the league, are now only 11th in terms of points scored per game [107] in the playoffs. A huge credit for that goes to the Mavericks' stunning defensive efforts in the series.

They have a 2-1 advantage ahead of this road game as they seek a place in the next round.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson; G - Spencer Dinwiddie; F - Reggie Bullock; F - Dorian Finney - Smith; C - Dwight Powell.

Utah Jazz Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz - Game Three

The Utah Jazz have had a frustrating playoff campaign so far, as both their losses were avoidable. The team's defense has often crumbled in the clutch, despite having the former Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert.

Donovan Mitchell has shown some spark at the offensive end, but he has become a liability at the defensive end. The team has struggled when the opposition takes over the game, which could lead to another disappointing exit in the playoffs.

The Jazz have been good in the regular season, but they have continued to struggle in the postseason for years now. They have homecourt for Game 4, which they must seek to capitalize.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley; G - Donovan Mitchell; F - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - Royce O'Neale; C - Rudy Gobert.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Dallas Mavericks +190 Over 212.5 [-110] +5.5 [-110] Utah Jazz -235 Under 212.5 [-110] -5.5 [-110]

Despite being 2-1 down in the series, the Jazz are favorites to win Game 4, because of the terrific offensive performances they are capable of. Although they have not looked great so far, the Jazz will play at the Vivint Arena, which will be buzzing for a win for the Jazz. Considering the same, the oddsmakers have given the Jazz the higher odds to win this game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs have won four of their last 10 playoff games on the road. The Mavs have a 4-1 record in their last five games. The total has gone over in four of the last five games played by the Mavs

Utah Jazz

The total has gone over in two of the last five games for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 27.6 PPG against the Mavericks this season. The Jazz have won six of their last 10 playoff games at home.

Mavs vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Mavs vs Jazz series has gone in favor of Dallas so far. However, with the Jazz needing a win to stay in the series, they are expected to win this game and draw parity.

The Mavs have won six of their last 10 playoff meetings against the Jazz. The Mavs are ranked fifth in three-point shooting in the playoffs, while the Jazz are 10th. The Jazz had a 29-12 record at home in the regular season, while the Mavs had a 23-18 record.

Where to watch the Mavs vs Jazz game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Mavs and the Jazz will also be nationally telecast on TNT. Bally Sports Southwest and AT&T SportsNet will locally air the game.

