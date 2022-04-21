Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 21st, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will hit the road after securing a positive result in their previous game as they play the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena for Game 3 on 21 April.

The first-round matchup between the Jazz and Mavericks took an interesting turn in Game 2 as the Mavericks emerged as winners with a scoreline of 110-104. With their superstar, Luka Doncic, out due to injury, the Dallas Mavericks rallied together to defend their home court and tie the series at one apiece.

With the next pair of games taking the series to Utah, the Jazz will look to make the most of their home court advantage. However, given their momentum and the potential return of Luka Doncic, the Mavs look like a competitive side again.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Thursday, April 21st, 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Friday, April 22nd, 2022; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Jalen Brunson attempts to score a contested jumper

The Dallas Mavericks put on a show in front of their home crowd in Game 2. Sneaking a win to tie the series without their star player, the Mavs showed tremendous resilience in Luka Doncic's absence.

After Doncic's calf strain just before the playoffs, the immediate future seemed dull for Dallas. Given their loss in Game 1 as well, many expected the Mavericks to get swept in the first-round.

However, Jalen Brunson came alive in Game 2 as he dropped 41 points to lead the side to a much-needed win. With players such as Maxi Kleber and Spencer Dinwiddie contributing big numbers, Dallas made a huge second-half push to pull away from the Jazz.

With Doncic also upgraded to questionable for the next game, the Mavs undoubtedly have all the momentum as they hit the road.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Spencer Dinwiddie | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney -Smith | C - Dwight Powell

Utah Jazz Preview

Bojan Bogdanovic attempts to score against a double-team

While the Mavericks are celebrating the win, the Utah Jazz are not in a solid position as they head home. Losing a game to a shorthanded Dallas side in the playoffs has probably hit Utah a lot harder than they'd have expected.

Utah had their hands full as they tried to match the offensive onslaught carried out by the Mavericks.With Donovan Mitchell leading the scoring for Utah with 34 points, the Jazz only saw relevant contributions from Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson.

Rudy Gobert had a disappointing showing in Game 2. Although he recorded 17 rebounds for the game, his 8 points did no favors to Utah.

Hoping to see more productivity from their superstars as they head home, Utah will need to turn things around in a hurry if they are to keep their postseason dreams alive.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Boja Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 1-1 +230 Over 210.5 (-110) +7 (-110) Utah Jazz 1-1 -280 Under 210.5 (-110) -7 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Jazz to win this game primarily because of their homecourt advantage. Considering Utah's solid home record in the regular-season, it is safe to infer that they are formidable at home.

Additionally, Utah will continue to benefit from seeing Luka Doncic inactive. While Dallas has mentioned Doncic's availability as a game-time decision, Utah will be in a solid position should the superstar miss Game 3.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson led the Dallas Mavericks to a win in Game 2 with 41 points. Luka Doncic has been listed as questionable. The Mavericks haven't beaten the Jazz in Utah this season.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz were 29-12 at home in the regular-season. The Jazz have an offensive rating of 112.8 in the playoffs. Donovan Mitchell recorded 34 points in Game 2.

Mavericks vs Jazz Match Predictions

The Utah Jazz should emerge as the winners in this home fixture. Their homecourt advantage played a huge role in their success this season. Although the playoff scenario has historically thrown Utah off, the side are still quite formidable on their home turf.

Meanwhile, Dallas have a head full of steam as they come off their last win. But with Luka Doncic listed as questionable, the Mavs will need their superstar back in action to truly compete against this Jazz team.

Should Doncic miss this game, the Mavericks may find themselves in a difficult position to win.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Jazz game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KZNS and KSN as well.

