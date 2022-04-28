Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 28th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

With the momentum against them, the Utah Jazz will head home to host the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Arena for Game 6 on April 28.

Coming off a 102-77 beatdown win, the Dallas Mavericks have assumed full control of the series.

With a 3-2 lead and a significant amount of momentum in their favor thanks to Luka Doncic's return to form, the Mavericks will look to put an end to matters in Utah.

The Utah Jazz found themselves in a precarious position after the loss. After one of their worst offensive nights in recent history, Utah will have to pull off a spectacular turnaround to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Thursday, April 28, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, April 29, 2022; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic reacts to a play in the fourth-quarter

The Dallas Mavericks absolutely dominated the matchup in Game 5. After taking a commanding lead in the first half, the Mavericks continued their onslaught through the second half to complete the blowout in Game 5.

The game saw a spectacular performance by Luka Doncic. With the superstar recording a double-double of 33 points and 13 rebounds, the Mavs also saw valuable scoring output from Jalen Brunson, who had 24 points on the night.

- 30 Points, 10 Rebounds, 4 Assists, 52% FG

- 33 Points, 13 Rebounds, 5 Assists, 50% FG



Luka Legend. Luka Doncic in his first 2 games back:- 30 Points, 10 Rebounds, 4 Assists, 52% FG- 33 Points, 13 Rebounds, 5 Assists, 50% FGLuka Legend. Luka Doncic in his first 2 games back:- 30 Points, 10 Rebounds, 4 Assists, 52% FG- 33 Points, 13 Rebounds, 5 Assists, 50% FGLuka Legend. ⭐️ https://t.co/BVoCM6gtEJ

Although the Mavericks offense wasn't clicking, their defense was put on full display.

Often overlooked for their defensive efforts, Dallas did a great job of shooting down the league's best offense in Game 5. The feat may have a lasting impact and may even decide the flow of the series.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell

Utah Jazz Preview

The Jazz team react to the scuffle in Game 5

The Utah Jazz were handed an embarrassing defeat on the road in Game 5. With their offense completely shut down in the game, the Jazz looked completely out of sorts as their defense continued to crumble.

The Jazz haven't had the best postseason showings. Although they have two wins in the series, the value of those wins hasn't been held in high regard.

Game 5 saw solid scoring from Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gobert. With these two being the only double-digit scorers for Utah, the state of the Jazz offense was evidently in shambles.

Donovan Mitchell, who is usually the driving force behind the Jazz's offense, struggled for the game. After suffering a hamstring injury as well, Utah finds itself in dire straits.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The MRI on the left hamstring of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was negative today, but Mitchell is dealing with bruising in both of his quads. There remains optimism for his availability vs. Dallas in Game 6 on Thursday. The Mavericks lead the series, 3-2. ESPN Sources: The MRI on the left hamstring of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was negative today, but Mitchell is dealing with bruising in both of his quads. There remains optimism for his availability vs. Dallas in Game 6 on Thursday. The Mavericks lead the series, 3-2.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 3-2 -110 Over 209.5 (-110) +0.5 (-110) Utah Jazz 3-2 -108 Under 209.5 (-110) -0.5 (-110)

The difference for the contest is marginal, but the Mavericks have been slightly favored to win Game 6.

This could be due to their performance in the previous game. While Utah are a capable team when playing at home, the Mavericks displayed a different kind of dominance in Game 5. This could potentially see them through to the win, even on the road.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic notched a double-double of 33 points and 13 rebounds in Game 5. The Mavericks have a lot of momentum heading into Game 6. The total points for the matchups have gone OVER in 4 of the Mavericks' last 5 games.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz had a 29-12 record at home this season. The Jazz's offensive rating has dropped to 109.2. The Jazz shoot 30.2% from beyond the arc at home in this series.

Mavericks vs Jazz Match Predictions

The Mavericks should manage to sneak a win past the Jazz in Game 6.

While Utah has homecourt advantage and have displayed themselves as a formidable unit when playing at home, their recent outing in Dallas was indicative of the difference in ability between the two sides.

Dallas has also become a lot more competitive with Doncic back in the lineup. While Doncic's first game back resulted in a tough one-point loss, Game 5 saw the Mavericks tear the Jazz apart. A statement win in many ways.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Jazz game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KZNS or KSL as well.

