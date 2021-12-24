Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - December 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The heavily undermanned Dallas Mavericks will travel to Salt Lake City for a matchup against the sizzling Utah Jazz on Saturday, Christmas Day.

Dallas, like several teams in the NBA right now, is navigating through a virus outbreak. The Dallas Mavericks currently have seven players under the league’s health and safety protocols. Jason Kidd’s makeshift lineup played surprisingly well against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks but eventually lost 95-102.

Without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, the Dallas Mavericks will just have to keep on fighting and building good habits in the face of daunting odds. Dallas had seven players in double-figures to keep the game versus the Bucks interesting. They’re going to need more than that against the Utah Jazz, who lead in NBA offensive rating by a mile.

The Utah Jazz are putting on a blistering offensive display that has seen them win 10 of their last 12 games. They lead the league in field goal percentage and fourth in three-point shooting efficiency. Utah’s fiery offensive game was on full display against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Behind the dynamic duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz downed the Timberwolves with a 53.3% shooting clip that is highlighted by 41% from three-point distance. They’ll be favored to extend their winning streak against the virus-inflicted Dallas Mavericks.

Match Detail

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, December 25th; 10:30 PM ET (Sunday, December 26th; 9:00 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are dealing with injuries and virus protocols

The basketball gods are not smiling on the Dallas Mavericks. They were hoping for Luka Doncic’s return after missing five games with ankle soreness, only to see their franchise player test positive for COVID. Adding more misfortune was yet another injury for Kristaps Porzingis.

At this stage, the Dallas Mavericks will be happy with a competitive game, particularly against the mighty Utah Jazz. One thing that stands out in Dallas’ poor luck is the apparent lack of young talent that could be developed following the virus outbreak and injuries.

Jason Kidd and his coaching staff are likely to have a long Christmas night ahead of them.

Key Player - Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson is averaging career-highs in scoring, assists and steals. He is third in scoring behind Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis and will be required to be aggressive with his shooting against the Utah Jazz.

Landon Thomas @sixfivelando Brunson as a starter this season (9 games)

20.3 PPG (49.3 FG%), 6.8 APG, 5.7 RPG



The secondary playmaker Mavs are searching for is on the roster. Dallas has to value him as that or another team will this upcoming offseason when Jalen Brunson is a UFA. Brunson as a starter this season (9 games)20.3 PPG (49.3 FG%), 6.8 APG, 5.7 RPG The secondary playmaker Mavs are searching for is on the roster. Dallas has to value him as that or another team will this upcoming offseason when Jalen Brunson is a UFA. https://t.co/o32c4OgTpe

The 25-year old point guard is thrust into the leading role that few will want. The Dallas Mavericks’ roster just doesn't have enough playmakers or shooters that can highlight Brunson’s best assets. Brunson was quite solid against the Bucks with defensive ace Jrue Holiday hounding him. Jason Kidd will have no choice but to lean heavily on his backup point guard to carry the team.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson | F - Frank Nikitilina | F - Sterling Brown | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have been dominant on both ends of the floor lately

The Utah Jazz are playing out of their minds on offense. Utah’s 117.1 offensive rating is so far ahead of the second-ranked Charlotte Hornets’ 112.7 that they’re not even in the same country. Their lead over the Hornets is larger than the Hornets’ lead over the 15th-ranked team.

Quin Snyder’s team has five players averaging double-figures in scoring. The Utah Jazz also have four other players that are norming no less than seven points, which underlines their offensive depth. Donovan Mitchell is finally getting the help he has long needed.

StatMuse @statmuse Jazz points last 12 games:



127

129

137

109

136

118

123

124

126

103

112

128



They are 1st in offense this season. The gap between them and 2nd place is bigger than 2nd and 15th. Jazz points last 12 games:127129137109136118123124126103112128They are 1st in offense this season. The gap between them and 2nd place is bigger than 2nd and 15th. https://t.co/b9tweycT0H

The Utah Jazz are no slouch on defense either. Led by three-time and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, the Jazz suffocate opponents with their length and precise rotation. Their 106.7 defensive rating is good for sixth in the league. It’s safe to say that this is the best the Jazz have performed in their impressive past few regular-season years.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert leads the Utah Jazz in shares by a significant margin. His individual statistics are backing up his readily visible improvement in different areas of his game. He is averaging a career-high 15.4 points, while his career-best rebounding of 15.0 a game is the best in the NBA.

NBA @NBA



Rudy Gobert: 20 PTS, 17 REB, 4 BLK

Donovan Mitchell: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST

Malik Beasley: 33 PTS (Season High), 6 REB Rudy Gobert snatches 17 boards in the @utahjazz victory!Rudy Gobert: 20 PTS, 17 REB, 4 BLKDonovan Mitchell: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 ASTMalik Beasley: 33 PTS (Season High), 6 REB Rudy Gobert snatches 17 boards in the @utahjazz victory!Rudy Gobert: 20 PTS, 17 REB, 4 BLKDonovan Mitchell: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 ASTMalik Beasley: 33 PTS (Season High), 6 REB https://t.co/726FCMj9eC

The Utah Jazz starting center is a vertical threat that few in the NBA can match. His wingspan, improved reading of the game and wink-wink chemistry with the team’s playmakers make him almost unstoppable near the rim. The big man leads the entire league in 2PG% (72.6)and overall FG% (72.3%).

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O’Neale | C - Rudy Gobert

Mavericks vs Jazz Match Prediction

The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz in favor of the hosts is as lopsided as any on paper. Dallas added six players who have barely practiced with the team and will play defense against Utah’s unforgiving offensive execution.

Even with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis making an appearance, they will still be in for a long night. Without them, there’s just too much to overcome for the Dallas Mavericks to win against the Utah Jazz.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Jazz game

ESPN will cover the game on national TV. Local coverage of the matchup is available via AT&T SportsNetwork.

