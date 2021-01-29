Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Utah Jazz host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday for the second time in the 2020-21 NBA.

In their last game, the Utah Jazz led the entire time and dominated the boards, outrebounding the Dallas Mavericks 60-44.

The Utah Jazz will be gunning for their 11th-straight win and first spot in the Western Conference. The Dallas Mavericks, who are struggling of late, will need to pull out all the stops to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, January 29th, 10 PM ET (Saturday, January 30th, 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are on a roll at the moment. They have impressed at both ends of the floor; they are leading the league in offensive ratings and are third in the defensive category.

Without Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz made it look easy, thanks to contributions from Joe Ingles, Jordan Clarkson, and Rudy Gobert. Is Quin Snyder the leader for Coach of the Year? https://t.co/1k3XMx0iHj — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) January 28, 2021

However, the Utah Jazz held off the Dallas Mavericks even without Donovan Mitchell, as four players scored in double-digits, with Jordan Clarkson exploding with 31 points off the bench.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert had a monster first game against the Dallas Mavericks. He got 29 points and 20 rebounds along with three steals and as many blocks; Gobert shot 11-20 from the field and made 7-11 free throws.

🔥 29 points

💪 20 rebounds

👀 3 steals

🚫 3 blocks@rudygobert27 GOES OFF in the 10TH STRAIGHT @utahjazz win! pic.twitter.com/XyZcsVt1Fd — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2021

Gobert might not have a 25+ point game that often, but the Utah Jazz value his defensive production on the floor a lot.

He is averaging a career-high 14.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, and he is the main pick-and-roll partner.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are struggling despite Luka Doncic's best efforts and Kristaps Porzingis' addition in the lineup.

They are coming off a three-game losing streak and will play this game without Maxi Kleber, who remains sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Kristaps Porzingis, meanwhile, has found rhythm after a slow start; he now averages over 20 points per game.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Slovenian phenomenon Luka Doncic is an early candidate for the MVP award this season, as he is averaging a near triple-double: 27.4 points, 9.7 assists and 9.4 rebounds a game.

He is the main player and scorer of the Dallas Mavericks, but his below-average free-throw shooting (77%) for the season is disconcerting.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Dorian Finney-Smith, F Josh Richardson, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Caulie-Stein.

Mavericks vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are the clear favorites in this game. They comprehensively outplayed the Dallas Mavericks in all respects on Wednesday.

The Mavericks, who are coming off of three straight defeats, need to improve their offensive strategies despite Doncic and Porzingis putting up big numbers. However, Rudy Gobert is expected to dominate in the game.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Jazz?

The Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain in the US. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.