Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz meet for the fourth time this season with the former winning two games of the three played so far. A win for the Mavericks will see them further push their case for the sixth seed. At the time of writing, they are 41-29 and tied with the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference standings. They head to the Delta Center on Monday (Mar. 25) on the back of a three-game winning streak. The last time both sides played, Dallas registered a comprehensive 113-97 win.

The Jazz are on a five-game losing streak and a loss today will end their playoff aspirations for good. Head to head, Dallas trails the Jazz 108-82 in 190 regular season matchups.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The Mavericks vs Jazz are slated to tip off at 9 pm ET. The game can be watched on KJZZ and Bally Sports SW-DL. Fans can also watch the game with an NBA League Pass.

Spread: Mavericks -8 (-105), Jazz +8 (-115)

Moneyline: Mavericks -347, Jazz +277

Total (o/u): 235.5

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz preview

The Mavericks have been playing quality ball in their last three games and a win on Monday will see them tie with the Phoenix Suns for 42 wins. Luka Doncic is averaging 34.1 points this season and in tow is Kyrie Irving with 25.3 points per contest. Their defense has shored up as well with Dereck Lively II coming off the bench to contribute on the end. Their defense still needs work, but they will hope their offensive firepower is enough to fend off Utah.

The Jazz are injury-riddled and will likely see the absence of Jordan Clarkson. Add to this, they have lost five in a row and will hope that playing at home will help end that skid. The side is placed sixth in defensive rebounding and fourth in offensive rebounding, and an absence of another big will limit the advantages.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz starting lineups, substitutions, and rotations

The Mavericks will most likely field the same unit they did against the Jazz in their last game. Luka Doncic takes PG, Kyrie Irving at SG, PJ Washington at SF, Derrick Jones Jr. at PF, and Daniel Gafford at C.

Coming off the bench will be Dereck Lively II, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Dante Exum will be the options for the Mavs. They will be without Josh Green (ankle) and Brandon Williams (wrist). Maxi Kleber (knee soreness) is questionable.

Utah will be likely without Jordan Clarkson (groin). The guard is listed as questionable, while Lauri Markkanen (quad) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are listed as day-to-day. Should they indeed play the same unit as their last game, they will start with Kris Dunn as PG, Keyonte George at SG, Markkanen at SF, Taylor Hendricks at PF, and Walker Kessler at C.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Luka Doncic is the most profitable bet in this game. He comes into the contest with an o/u of 33.5 (-113/-113) while Irving is the next best bet with 24.5 (-106/-120). Markkanen is the other option with 22.5 (-113/-113)

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz prediction

Expect Dallas to cover the spread and notch up another win on the road. They have the momentum over the Jazz and will capitalize on the host's defensive struggles. This one will go the Mavs away who have covered the spread in seven contests so far.