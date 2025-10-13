Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 13, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Utah Jazz in one of four NBA preseason games scheduled for Monday. This will be Dallas’ third preseason game. The team has split its first two matchups, winning against the OKC Thunder and losing to the Charlotte Hornets.
The Jazz, meanwhile, have dropped their first two preseason games, losing to the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the discouraging results, Utah's 2025 draft picks, Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr., have shown promising signs.
Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction
The Jazz-Mavericks game will tip off at Delta Center at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Fans can stream the game with NBA League Pass or FuboTV.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Moneyline: Jazz (+160) vs Mavericks (-240)
Odds: Jazz (+5.5) vs Mavericks (-5.5)
Total: Jazz -110 (u233.5) vs Mavericks -110 (o233.5)
Editor's note: Odds are accurate at the time of writing and may change closer to tip-off.
Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Preview
The Utah Jazz have yet to win a game in the preseason, but have reason to be excited in light of Ace Bailey’s solid form. Bailey has been a standout performer in the preseason, recording 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 65% through his first two games.
No. 18 pick, Clayton Jr. also had a strong outing against the Spurs, finishing with 20 points, five assists and five rebounds. Brice Sensabaugh has also been impressive, recording 25 points per game while shooting 53%.
Reinforced with veterans Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang and Jusuf Nurkic, Utah could surprise the Mavericks on Monday.
The Mavericks, meanwhile, are still adjusting to life without Kyrie Irving as D’Angelo Russell works to get more comfortable in Jason Kidd's system. No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg has performed as advertised, displaying solid mechanics and a high level of skill on both ends of the floor.
As the season progresses and chemistry develops, the Mavericks could emerge as one of the stronger teams in the West after finishing the 2024-25 season in 10th place.
Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups
Jazz
G: Keyonte George | G: Brice Sensabaugh | F: Ace Bailey | F: Lauri Markkanen | C: Walker Kessler
Mavericks
G: D’Angelo Russell | G: Klay Thompson | F: Cooper Flagg | F: Anthony Davis | C: Dereck Lively II
Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Prediction
The Dallas Mavericks are heavy favorites to win Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz. Jason Kidd has been giving his starters more minutes as the season opener draws closer, which means more time for Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and rookie Flagg to make an impact. Utah could struggle to keep up.
Our prediction: The Mavericks to win
Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!