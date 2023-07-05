Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - July 5th, 2023 | WNBA

The Dallas Wings (8-8) travel to the red-hot Las Vegas Aces (15-1) in a Western Conference and Commissioner’s Cup matchup. The game tips off from the Las Vegas Strip at 10pm ET and can be watched with WNBA League Pass.

The Aces are dominating the league this season. They will look to continue their eight-game winning streak.

The Aces can essentially clinch the Western Conference bid for the Commissioner's Cup Final berth with a win. They have a massive lead in winning margin and would likely hold the tiebreakers even if they lose their remaining Commissioner's Cup games.

The Cup is an in-season tournament. The first 10 regular season games against conference opponents count towards the Cup standings. Teams play each team in their conference home-and-home. The top team from each conference then meets in the Cup Final.

Game Preview

The Aces are likely to continue their winning ways. They have the deepest team in the league. They have yet to lose to a conference opponent. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Las Vegas has a well-oiled machine on offense. They use their depth and spread the ball around. They lead the league in assists with 22.7 per game as a team.

Chelsea Gray orchestrates the offense. She is averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 assists per game.

A’ja Wilson is dominating once again. She leads with team with 19.6 ppg and 9.2 rpg.

The Aces have two other stars averaging double figures this season. Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.6 ppg and Jackie Young is dropping 19.0 ppg. They also have All-Star Candace Parker in their deep starting lineup.

The 2016 Sparks and 1998 Comets went on to win the title. Can the Aces follow in their footsteps? 🤔 The Las Vegas Aces are the third team in WNBA history to start 14-1The 2016 Sparks and 1998 Comets went on to win the title. Can the Aces follow in their footsteps? 🤔 The Las Vegas Aces are the third team in WNBA history to start 14-1 🔥The 2016 Sparks and 1998 Comets went on to win the title. Can the Aces follow in their footsteps? 🤔🏆 https://t.co/4f4g5Ev5Xq

It should be a high-scoring affair as the Wings are second in the West in scoring. They average 84.3 ppg.

Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings with 22.1 ppg and 1.6 steals. She will need a big game to keep up with the Aces' backcourt of Gray and Plum.

Game Odds

Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-14.5)

Total (O/U): 175.5

Moneyline: Dallas (+900) vs Las Vegas (-1500)

Game Prediction

The Aces should be too much for the Wings. They have too much depth and offensive production. The Wings can put up points, but it won’t be enough to match the best team in the league. The Aces will continue their dominating ways en route to a big win in a pivotal conference matchup.

Las Vegas Aces 99 - Dallas Wings 85

